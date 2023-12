Iowa's 2024 football recruiting class is loaded with talent from in-state and out-of-state programs. As is their M.O. in the program, the Hawkeye staff targeted talent they believe they can bring in and mold into stars at the collegiate level.

Let's take a look at some members of the class that could develop into some of the best players in the 2024 class, that may have flown too far under the radar -- the sleepers.