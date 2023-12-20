Signing Day is here!

Wednesday is the first day high school athletes in the class of 2024 can sign letters of intent to accept scholarship offers for college football. Iowa is expected to sign 21 athletes today, headlined by four-star offensive linemen Cody Fox and William Nolan.

We will update this page throughout Signing Day as Iowa's recruits make it official. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and director of recruiting Tyler Barnes will meet with the media to discuss the class at 2:30 CT as well.

Below are Iowa's 2024 commits, sorted by commitment status; click on their player cards to view their full Rivals profiles. Stay on this page all day to see updates from Eliot, Adam and Ross as they come in.