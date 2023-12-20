IOWA CLASS OF 2024 SIGNING DAY CENTRAL
Signing Day is here!
Wednesday is the first day high school athletes in the class of 2024 can sign letters of intent to accept scholarship offers for college football. Iowa is expected to sign 21 athletes today, headlined by four-star offensive linemen Cody Fox and William Nolan.
We will update this page throughout Signing Day as Iowa's recruits make it official. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and director of recruiting Tyler Barnes will meet with the media to discuss the class at 2:30 CT as well.
Below are Iowa's 2024 commits, sorted by commitment status; click on their player cards to view their full Rivals profiles. Stay on this page all day to see updates from Eliot, Adam and Ross as they come in.
SIGNED
RHYS DAKIN
Rhys is a cannon-legged punter from Melbourne, Victoria by way of ProKick Australia. Iowa was his only D-1 offer.
JAMES RESAR
James is a mobile field general from Jacksonville, Florida. He signed with Iowa over offers from Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and more.
JAYLEN WATSON
Jaylen is a high-upside ball-play dynamo from Toledo, Ohio. He signed with Iowa over offers from Minnesota, West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Maryland.
RASHAD GODFREY JR.
Rashad is an eyes-up, lockdown cornerback from Seffner, Florida. He signed with Iowa over offers from Boston College, Duke and others.
REECE VANDER ZEE
Reece is a lanky vertical threat from Rock Rapids, Iowa. He signed with Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, and Air Force.
CAM BUFFINGTON
Cam is a track star that can hit at linebacker from Winfield, Iowa. Iowa was his only D-1 offer.
BODEY MCCASLIN
Bodey is a future mauler from St. Charles, Illinois. He signed with Iowa over offers from Penn State, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Kansas State, Colorado, and others.
PRESTON RIES
Preston is a Swiss Army knife at linebacker from Monticello, Iowa. He signed with Iowa over offers from Iowa State and Nebraska.
XAVIER WILLIAMS
Xavier is a big back with high-end power and speed from Saint John, Indiana. He signed with Iowa over offers from Old Dominion and several MAC teams, including Toledo, Ball State, Ohio, Miami (OH), and Kent State.
CODY FOX
Cody is a bell-cow of an offensive guard from Winthrop, Iowa. Iowa was his only D-1 offer.
DEREK WEISSKOPF
Derek is a do-it-all LB from Williamsburg, Iowa. He signed with Iowa over offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Wisconsin.
JOSEPH ANDERSON
Joseph is a rangy, relentless edge rusher from St. Louis, Missouri. He signed with Iowa over offers from Nebraska, Kansas and others.
DREW CAMPBELL
Drew is a disruptive, punishing edge rusher from Cedar Falls, Iowa. The younger brother of Jack Campbell signed with Iowa over offers from Northern Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.
DEVAN KENNEDY
Devan is a developing defensive end with NFL heritage from Phoenix, Arizona. The Penn State legacy signed with Iowa over offers including Penn State, Oregon State, and Illinois.
CHIMA CHINEKE
Chima is an explosive edge rusher with nightmare potential from Plano, Texas. He signed with Iowa over offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and others.
WILLIAM NOLAN
William is a road grader from Arlington Heights, Illinois. He signed with Iowa over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Syracuse, Duke, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, and more.
MICHAEL BURT
Michael is a high-upside addition to TEU from Omaha, Nebraska. He signed with the Hawkeyes over Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois and others.
GAVIN HOFFMAN
Gavin flashes next-level talent as a tight end from Overland Park, Kansas. He signed with Iowa over offers from Arizona State, Missouri and others.
VERBALLY COMMITTED
BREVIN DOLL
Brevin is an explosive, elusive running back/returner from Adel, Iowa. He signed with Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Minnesota and others.
JOSH JANOWSKI
Josh is a battle-tested, aggressive offensive guard from Frankfort, Illinois. He signed with Iowa over offers from Ball State, Miami University and others.
KJ PARKER
KJ Parker is a walking big play threat from Elmhurst, Illinois. He signed with Iowa over offers from Wisconsin, Iowa State, Cincinnati, and Marshall.
