As he announced on Monday morning, Devan Kennedy, a 2024 defensive end out of Brophy Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, has committed to Iowa. This comes just one day after he took his official visit to Iowa City, his lone official visit. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Penn State, Oregon State, Nevada, Illinois and others. Kennedy's father Jimmy played for the Nittany Lions from 1999-2002, where he was a four-year starter, named the 2002 Big Ten Defensive Lineman-of-the-Year, and was a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection. He also played for nine years in the NFL.

"I want to thank all the coaches that have recruited me, gotten to know me, and helped along the way," Kennedy said in his commitment statement on Twitter. "You all saw the untapped talent I possess and encouraged me to strongly consider seeing myself in your amazing programs. I can't thank you enough. Thank you all!" "With that being said, I'm excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Iowa! Go Hawkeyes!"

This last season was Kennedy's first playing football. Though raw in his technical skill, he does possess the 'See ball, get ball' mentality that will benefit him and allow him to make plays at the next level. He's a long and strong pass-rusher that has virtually unlimited upside. He has also shown the ability to put on weight needed to play in the trenches, as he played at 205 pounds this last season, and he currently ways 245. Over nine games last season, he posted 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a 72-yard pick six.