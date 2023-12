As Tory Taylor's star-studded Iowa Hawkeyes career finally comes to a close, the search for a replacement weapon became the highest priority for the special teams unit this offseason. Sunday, Iowa got that weapon.

Punter Rhys Dakin of Mazenod College in Melbourne, Australia — and the famous ProKick Academy that produced Taylor and dozens of other FBS punters — announced his offer and commitment to the Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon: