Iowa punter Tory Taylor received the Ray Guy Award for the best punter in college football on Friday night. Taylor won the award over Florida State's Alex Mastromanno and Vanderbilt's Matthew Hayball. Somehow, this was Taylor's first year as a finalist for the award, and it will also be his last; he announced recently that he would declare for the NFL after this season. Taylor's 86 punts in 2023 were the most in FBS, and his 4,119 total punting yards (and counting) this season are clear of the next-highest FBS punter (Riley Riethman of Navy) by 752 yards -- the same margin as Riethman has over the 16th-best punter. Taylor has 36 punts of 50+ yards and six punts of 60+ this season; 30 of his punts have been downed inside the 20 this season, including 12 inside the 10 and six inside the 5. On Taylor's first punt of the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee on January 1, he will almost certainly break the all-time single-season punting yardage mark, as he's only 13 yards away from record-holder Johnny Pingel of Michigan State, set in 1938.

Tory Taylor Career Stats Season Punts Average Inside the 20 2020 40 44.1 14 2021 80 46.1 39 2022 82 45.4 38 2023 86 47.9 30 Total 288 46.2 125

Taylor was a four-year starter with the Hawkeyes and arguably the linchpin of Kirk Ferentz's "complementary football" system during his time in Iowa City; Ferentz's fourth-down strategy near midfield involved sending Taylor onto the field and giving his defense an opportunity to make a play — a strategy he could rely on with Taylor's wicked accuracy placing punts deep inside opposing territory. Of course, having All-American and likely future NFL star Cooper DeJean as a gunner for most of his punts didn't hurt.

Indeed, few programs regard special teams as integral to the team's success as Iowa does, and that bore itself out time and time again over the last four years. Consider the following big defensive plays that either scored or directly led to 58 points during Iowa's last four seasons: 2020 MSU: Charlie Jones 54-yard punt return TD

2021 ISU: Matt Hankins INT, setting up 49-yard TD drive

2021 ISU: Jack Campbell 6-yard fumble recovery TD

2021 Kent State: Lukas Van Ness sack, safety

2021 Colorado State: Jack Campbell fumble recovery, setting up 6-yard TD

2021 Penn State: Jestin Jacobs interception, setting up -8-yard FG drive

2021 Nebraska: Lukas Van Ness sack, safety

2022 South Dakota St.: Jack Campbell TFL, safety

2022 South Dakota St.: Joe Evans sack, safety

2022 Rutgers: Kaevon Merriweather 30-yard fumble return TD

2022 Illinois: Seth Benson fumble recovery, setting up -6-yard FG drive

2022 Kentucky: Cooper DeJean 14-yard INT return TD

2023 Illinois: Joe Evans sack, safety Every. single. one. of those scores — scores made in all three phases of the game, to be noted — were immediately* preceded by Taylor punts inside the 20 yard line — often inside their 10 or even 5. *Here, "immediately" means after or during the first series of downs of the drive on the ensuing possession. Essentially, turnovers and three-and-outs with big punt returns. Amazingly, several more defensive scores happened after Taylor punts but by strict definitions didn't qualify.

"Directly setting up three points" doesn't adequately encapsulate the majesty of what might have been Taylor's finest performance, against Penn State in 2021:

Thanks again to elite gunner play from DeJean and Terry Roberts, Taylor pinned Penn State inside its 10 five times in that top-5 showdown in Iowa City, often sending backup QB Ta'Quan Roberson into the hornet's nest of Kinnick's north end zone. This game, with the nation watching and a win to show for it, properly propelled Taylor from crowd favorite to something between a folk hero and mascot for punting, and he never left that stage since in his Hawkeye career.