Iowa's offensive line took a significant step forward with its 2024 recruiting class, as Will Nolan was one of two four-star OL prospects to sign with the Hawkeyes. Nolan, from Arlington Heights, Illinois, should walk right into the o-line room as a future tackle at 6'6" and 280 pounds. He signed with Iowa over other top schools Iowa State, Indiana, Minnesota and Vanderbilt.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGFydHMgdXAgZnJvbnQg8J+SqjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vV2lsbE5vbGFuNzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdp bGxOb2xhbjc1PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Td2FybTI0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jU3dhcm0yNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FtWDVF bURTR3QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RbVg1RW1EU0d0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEhhd2tleWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzM3NTAyNDI0Mzc2NDMxMDIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

With 19 D-1 offers to his name, Nolan wasn't hurting for options to continue his college career. An Iowa offer just meant more, though; Nolan told us he was ready to commit when Iowa offered. "I couldn't see myself anywhere but Iowa in the end," Nolan said. "So I was just like, 'you know what, why not?' The second I got the offer, I kind of knew [I wanted to go to Iowa]. I didn't want to wait." Nolan's high school offensive line coach, Chris Riley, played under Iowa OL coach George Barnett for a short time at Illinois State in the early 2010s. "Coach Riley is a big proponent of me playing for Coach Barnett," Nolan told us in April. "He played for him for a year and a half; that gives me a whole lot more confidence. For Coach Riley to say that this guy would definitely be worth it to play for after being with him for just a year and a half -- that definitely gives Iowa a big boost."