IOWA CITY — Fans wanting to see the fruits of Iowa's transfer portal activity didn't have to wait long on Saturday.

On the second play from scrimmage in Iowa's 24-14 victory over Utah State, transfer quarterback Cade McNamara (Michigan) dropped back on a play action to find transfer wide receiver Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern) wide open down the left sideline on a double-move that dropped the Aggie defender on the 15-yard line, and the two connected on a 36-yard score just 44 seconds into the game.

"[The defender] was somewhere behind me," Anderson said with a smile after Saturday's win.

Anderson stood up after falling during his catch — "I don't know why I fell, honestly," he said later — and blew a two-handed kiss to the jubilant north end zone crowd. If only for a moment, it felt like the sky was the limit for the Iowa passing attack.

"[Scoring the touchdown] was a great feeling," Anderson said. "The crowd was hyped, I was hyped, my teammates were hyped. It was a great start."

Both McNamara and Anderson credited the aggressive play call for the opening score.

"We had the exact look we wanted," McNamara said. "I was kind of surprised that we called that play that early, but I was so fired up to be able to hit that and Seth made a great play on it."

"When it was called, I was like, 'it's a touchdown,'" Anderson said. "I got inside of him, faked the out and went back up."