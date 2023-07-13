As he announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon, DJ Vonnahme out of Kuemper Catholic in Carroll, Iowa is the latest preferred walk-on addition to the Hawkeyes' 2024 recruiting class. Listed as an athlete on Rivals, he'll play tight end for Iowa. Vonnahme chose the PWO opportunity at Iowa over scholarship offers from Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Colorado State.

"Dreams come true!" Vonnahme said in his announcement tweet. 100% Committed!" Standing at 6'4" and 205 pounds, Vonnahme did a little big of everything for the Knights last season on the gridiron. Offensively, he completed 88 passes for 1,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while running the ball 57 times for 380 yards and seven scores. He also caught a pass that he took 36 yards for a TD. On defense, he racked up 14 tackles to pair with four interceptions -- one of which he returned for a score. His efforts led Kuemper to an 8-2 record.