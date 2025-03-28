WBB Portal Profile: Jada Williams

On Friday, news broke that former Arizona guard Jada Williams was in Iowa City for a visit. Williams was a former five star recruit and the #21 player in ESPN's Class of 2023 rankings. In two seasons for Arizona, she started 58 games. This season, she averaged 12.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, and 1.6 spg.

Williams reportedly has visits scheduled to Baylor and Iowa State, and has interest from Kansas, Kansas State, and TCU.

What are her strengths and how might her game help fill needs for Iowa in the 2025-26 season?