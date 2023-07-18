As he announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, 2024 ATH Cole Marsh out of Waverly-Shell Rock High School has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on. Though he plays quarterback for the Go-Hawks, he'll come in as a tight end in Iowa City.

"I chose Iowa because of the people and the opportunity," he said Tuesday afternoon. "The people at Iowa Football are amazing and have been throughout my whole recruiting process. Iowa City is a great town and I believe I belong there."