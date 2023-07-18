A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
As he announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, 2024 ATH Cole Marsh out of Waverly-Shell Rock High School has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on. Though he plays quarterback for the Go-Hawks, he'll come in as a tight end in Iowa City.
"I chose Iowa because of the people and the opportunity," he said Tuesday afternoon. "The people at Iowa Football are amazing and have been throughout my whole recruiting process. Iowa City is a great town and I believe I belong there."
Last season, he completed 58 passes for 954 yards and ten touchdowns, while running the ball in for three scores. Also a standout basketball player for WSR, Marsh averaged 14.2 points, 2.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He played AAU basketball for the Martin Bros program.
An opportunity to play for a program such as Iowa doesn’t come around often," he added. "I made my decision now because Iowa is where I really wanted to end up. Iowa has recruited me the longest and I have made many relationships already."
Speaking with an assistant in the NE Iowa area told me, "Cole is a great athlete and kid across the board. He's an awesome leader, and brings Keegan Murray vibes to whatever team he's on. He'll do the work and isn't looking for attention or glory."