Iowa made another solid addition to its already-loaded 2024 group of walk-ons yesterday, signing Mason Knipp , a defensive lineman out of Columbus Catholic in Waterloo on Wednesday.

"Excited for the future," he said in his announcement tweet. "Go Hawks."

Knipp chose the Hawkeyes over an offer from Northern Iowa and a variety of opportunities at he Division II level. He also received interest from Iowa State, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State.

During his senior campaign for the Sailors, Knipp posted 78 tackles, including 36.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He was a pivotal piece in Columbus' run to the 1A semifinals in 2023. Knipp and his team fell to eventual state champion Grundy Center and fellow Iowa preferred walk-on, Trent Cakerice.

As a junior in 2022, he posted 93.5 tackles and 28.5 tackles for loss. He also recovered three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown.