HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - - Afternoon start times for the opening three University of Iowa football games were announced Thursday by the Big Ten Conference and BTN, ESPN, and FOX television networks. Start times for seven Iowa contests were announced, including five of seven home games.

Iowa opens the season Sept. 1, with a 2:30 p.m. (CT) contest against Northern Illinois on BTN. The Hawkeyes host instate rival Iowa State in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game Sept. 8, starting at 4 p.m. (CT) on FOX. The Hawkeyes host Northern Iowa the following weekend at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on BTN. Iowa and Northern Iowa have never met in a night game.

Following consecutive road games in October, Iowa returns to Kinnick Stadium for Homecoming against Maryland (Oct. 20), with that game starting at 11 a.m. (CT). The network designation has not been announced. Iowa’s annual Black Friday contest against Nebraska (Nov. 23) will air on FOX at 11 a.m. (CT). The Hy-Vee Heroes Game will once again serve as Iowa’s Senior Day.

The Hawkeyes will be the Homecoming opponent at Minnesota (Oct. 6) and at Indiana (Oct. 13). The annual meeting for Floyd of Rosedale will be played at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. (CT) on a yet to be determined network. Iowa’s game in Bloomington has a noon (ET) kickoff and will air on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2.

Kickoff times for the remainder of the season, beginning with the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin, will be announced no later than 12 days prior to the game, per the media rights agreements between the Big Ten Conference and its television partners.

Questions concerning the purchase of 2018 football tickets, including general public, UI faculty/staff and UI student seasons tickets by current UI students, should be directed to the UI Athletics Ticket Office. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS. Information is also available at hawkeyesports.com/fightforiowa.

Iowa’s 2018 football schedule (all listed times are CT):

Sept. 1 Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Sept. 8 Iowa State, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 15 Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Sept. 22 Wisconsin, TBA

Oct. 6 at Minnesota, 3:30 or 4 p.m., TBA

Oct. 13 at Indiana, Noon, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Oct. 20 Maryland, 11 a.m., TBA

Oct. 27 at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 3 at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 10 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 17 at Illinois, TBA

Nov. 23 Nebraska, 11 a.m., FOX