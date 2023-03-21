The Iowa basketball staff has been active in seeking out transfer talent since the portal opened once again early this month. The first domino to fall is likely Belmont center and Iowa City native Even Brauns, who is expected to join the Hawkeyes in 2023-24. The staff already has a couple of mid-major talents already on their radar, and according to Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com, several other players have received some attention from the Hawkeyes since they entered.

Myles Stute

Pictured above, Myles Stute is a 6'7", 215-pound forward who spent his last three seasons at Vanderbilt. Stute started 56 games over the last two seasons, where he averaged 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, and shot 39 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three-point range. Stute is more of a catch-and-shoot three-point threat than a shot creator. That skill would be a welcome addition to the 2023-24 Iowa roster, considering Patrick McCaffery led the Hawkeyes in three-point accuracy this season at 34.3 percent, among qualified players. Stute likely wouldn't be a large difference-maker defensively, but his size and length are an added bonus, as he's active as a rebounder on both ends. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WYW5kZXJiaWx0IHRyYW5zZmVyIE15bGVzIFN0dXRlIHRlbGxzIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3RvY2tyaXNlcnM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0b2NrcmlzZXJzPC9hPiBoZeKAmXMgaGVhcmQg ZnJvbSBOZWJyYXNrYSwgSW93YSwgVkNVLCBTTVUsIFNldG9uIEhhbGwsIFJo b2RlIElzbGFuZCwgR2VvcmdpYSwgUGl0dHNidXJnaCwgTG91aXN2aWxsZSwg QXJrYW5zYXMsIE1pYW1pLCBYYXZpZXIsIFRleGFzIEEmYW1wO00sIEdlb3Jn ZXRvd24sIE5lYnJhc2thLCBhbmQgYSB0b24gb2Ygb3RoZXJzLjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEpha2UgKEBqYWtld2VpbmdhcnRlbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWtld2VpbmdhcnRlbi9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNjE5MzA4NTE0 MTk3MDk0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxNiwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jamille Reynolds

A center from Temple, Jamille Reynolds should be a priority for the Iowa staff out of the portal. (© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

A big that could step in and fill the void of Filip Rebraca, Jamille Reynolds is a 6'11", 280-pound big who entered the portal on March 15. Playing just one season with the Temple after transferring from Central Florida, he played in 22 games with 11 starts for the Owls. Over the year, he put up 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field. The former three-star recruit is a pure post that can be fed the ball near the basket or asked to clean up the offensive glass — a needed skill when the most efficient offensive rebounder returning to Iowa is likely Payton Sandfort, at 5.7% of missed shots. Also, watching Reynolds and a mixture of Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis work in a pick-and-roll could be fun to watch. A rim-protecting presence and player that can consistently grab rebounds, Reynolds would be a (literally) massive addition to the Iowa roster. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GbG9yaWRhLCBNaXNzLiBTdGF0ZSwgUnV0Z2VycywgQXJrYW5zYXMs IENpbmNpbm5hdGksIElvd2EsIFNvdXRoIENhcm9saW5hLCBhbW9uZ3N0IHRo ZSBzY2hvb2xzIGludGVyZXN0ZWQgaW4gVGVtcGxlIHRyYW5zZmVyIEphbWls bGUgUmV5bm9sZHMsIGEgc291cmNlIHRvbGQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zdG9ja3Jpc2Vycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U3RvY2tyaXNlcnM8L2E+LiAxMC4xIHBvaW50cywgNS42IGJvYXJkcywgYW5k IDEuMCBibG9ja3MgcGVyIGdhbWUuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFrZSAoQGpha2V3 ZWluZ2FydGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pha2V3 ZWluZ2FydGVuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM3ODYxNTIwNTgyMjcxMDA0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jordan Minor

A big-bodied athlete from Merrimack, Minor is receiving interest from a barrage of Power 6 programs. (Charles Krupa / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Another talented scorer at the mid-major level, Jordan Minor of Merrimack is the NEC reigning Co-NEC Player of the year and the reigning NEC Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game -- all while making just one three throughout the entire season. In fact, over his career as a four-year contributor with the Warriors, he went just 5-32 from the three-point line. He also struggled from the free-throw line, finishing his tenure at Merrimack shooting 58.9 percent from the stripe. Despite playing at a "lower level" of D-I basketball, Minor possesses the physical tools at 6'8" and 240 pounds to contribute at a high-major program, and his contact list bears that out. The Kingston, Massachusetts native can serve as a lob threat, force around the rim and defensive stalwart. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NZXJyaW1hY2sgdHJhbnNmZXIgSm9yZGFuIE1pbm9yIHRlbGxzIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3RvY2tyaXNlcnM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0b2NrcmlzZXJzPC9hPiBoZeKAmXMgaGVhcmQg ZnJvbSBJb3dhLCBPaGlvIFN0YXRlLCBXYWtlIEZvcmVzdCwgRmxvcmlkYSwg VmlyZ2luaWEsIE1hcnlsYW5kLCBVTWFzcywgUmhvZGUgSXNsYW5kLCBBcmth bnNhcywgR2VvcmdpYSBUZWNoLCBCb3N0b24gQ29sbGVnZSwgYW5kIG1hbnkg b3RoZXJzLjxicj48YnI+QXZlcmFnZWQgMTcuNCBwb2ludHMsIDkuNCByZWJv dW5kcywgMi4zIGFzc2lzdHMuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFrZSAoQGpha2V3ZWlu Z2FydGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pha2V3ZWlu Z2FydGVuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM3ODk4Mjk2NDU4MTE3MTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tyler Nickel

A freshman forward from North Carolina, Tyler Nickel is a wing that could come in and play right away for the Hawkeyes. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Recruited out of high school by the Hawkeyes, Tyler Nickel had Iowa in his top five before deciding to sign with North Carolina. As a senior, Nickel averaged 34.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field, 41% from 3-point, and 84% from the free-throw. A four-star recruit, the Elkton, Virginia native had a slew of other offers as well, including West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, LSU, Creighton, Butler and others. In his lone season with the Tar Heels, the 6'7" small forward played in 25 games, averaging just six minutes of playing time. Nickel is a long, versatile forward with a high ceiling as a scorer. He's got a smooth, quick stroke from deep and would be a phenomenal plug-and-play wing for the Hawks. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Others Receiving Interest

As previously reported on, two mid-major talents B.J. Mack and Nick Timberlake have also received interest from Iowa out of the portal. This season at Wofford, Mack put up 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from deep and 80.7 percent from the stripe. He was named to the SoCon First Team.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2Vhc29uIGlzbiYjMzk7dCBvdmVyLCBhbmQgdGhlIElvd2Eg YmFza2V0YmFsbCBzdGFmZiBhbHJlYWR5IGhhcyBpdHMgZXllcyBvbiB0aGUg cG9ydGFsLjxicj48YnI+TGVzcyB0aGFuIDMgZGF5cyBhZnRlciBXb2Zmb3Jk IGJpZyBtYW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aGViam1h Y2szMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhlYmptYWNrMzM8L2E+IGFu bm91bmNlZCBoaXMgaW50ZW50aW9uIHRvIGVudGVyLCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+LCBhbG9u ZyB3aXRoIGEgYmFycmFnZSBvZiBvdGhlciBQNiBzY2hvb2xzLCBoYXZlIHNo b3duIGludGVyZXN0LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9McXkxNHZscVhn Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vTHF5MTR2bHFYZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlv dCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNDMxMTAxMzU5NDk4MDM1 ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

For Towson, Timberlake averaged 17.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from deep, and 84.5 percent from the line en route to being named First-Team All-Conference in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIG1pZC1tYWpvciB0YWxlbnQgd2hvIGhhcyByZWNlaXZl ZCBpbnRlcmVzdCBmcm9tIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gb3V0IG9mIHRoZSB0cmFuc2ZlciBw b3J0YWwgLS0gTmljayBUaW1iZXJsYWtlIGZyb20gVG93c29uLjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FVWhXOXlJeG9HIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRVVoVzl5 SXhvRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3Vn aCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9z dGF0dXMvMTYzNTExMDExOTM1NTg1ODk0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Another player Iowa showed heavy interest in last off-season, Fardaws Aimaq, re-entered the portal just under two weeks ago after transferring from Utah Valley to Texas Tech this season. The 6'11", 245-pound big averaged 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in only 11 games for the Red Raiders while "playing at 60%" due to injury.