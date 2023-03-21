A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
The Iowa basketball staff has been active in seeking out transfer talent since the portal opened once again early this month. The first domino to fall is likely Belmont center and Iowa City native Even Brauns, who is expected to join the Hawkeyes in 2023-24.
The staff already has a couple of mid-major talents already on their radar, and according to Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com, several other players have received some attention from the Hawkeyes since they entered.
Myles Stute
Pictured above, Myles Stute is a 6'7", 215-pound forward who spent his last three seasons at Vanderbilt. Stute started 56 games over the last two seasons, where he averaged 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, and shot 39 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three-point range.
Stute is more of a catch-and-shoot three-point threat than a shot creator. That skill would be a welcome addition to the 2023-24 Iowa roster, considering Patrick McCaffery led the Hawkeyes in three-point accuracy this season at 34.3 percent, among qualified players.
Stute likely wouldn't be a large difference-maker defensively, but his size and length are an added bonus, as he's active as a rebounder on both ends. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
A big that could step in and fill the void of Filip Rebraca, Jamille Reynolds is a 6'11", 280-pound big who entered the portal on March 15. Playing just one season with the Temple after transferring from Central Florida, he played in 22 games with 11 starts for the Owls. Over the year, he put up 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and one block per game while shooting 60.4 percent from the field.
The former three-star recruit is a pure post that can be fed the ball near the basket or asked to clean up the offensive glass — a needed skill when the most efficient offensive rebounder returning to Iowa is likely Payton Sandfort, at 5.7% of missed shots. Also, watching Reynolds and a mixture of Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis work in a pick-and-roll could be fun to watch.
A rim-protecting presence and player that can consistently grab rebounds, Reynolds would be a (literally) massive addition to the Iowa roster. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Another talented scorer at the mid-major level, Jordan Minor of Merrimack is the NEC reigning Co-NEC Player of the year and the reigning NEC Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game -- all while making just one three throughout the entire season.
In fact, over his career as a four-year contributor with the Warriors, he went just 5-32 from the three-point line. He also struggled from the free-throw line, finishing his tenure at Merrimack shooting 58.9 percent from the stripe.
Despite playing at a "lower level" of D-I basketball, Minor possesses the physical tools at 6'8" and 240 pounds to contribute at a high-major program, and his contact list bears that out. The Kingston, Massachusetts native can serve as a lob threat, force around the rim and defensive stalwart. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Recruited out of high school by the Hawkeyes, Tyler Nickel had Iowa in his top five before deciding to sign with North Carolina. As a senior, Nickel averaged 34.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field, 41% from 3-point, and 84% from the free-throw. A four-star recruit, the Elkton, Virginia native had a slew of other offers as well, including West Virginia, Penn State, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, LSU, Creighton, Butler and others.
In his lone season with the Tar Heels, the 6'7" small forward played in 25 games, averaging just six minutes of playing time. Nickel is a long, versatile forward with a high ceiling as a scorer. He's got a smooth, quick stroke from deep and would be a phenomenal plug-and-play wing for the Hawks. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Others Receiving Interest
As previously reported on, two mid-major talents B.J. Mack and Nick Timberlake have also received interest from Iowa out of the portal.
This season at Wofford, Mack put up 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from deep and 80.7 percent from the stripe. He was named to the SoCon First Team.
For Towson, Timberlake averaged 17.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from deep, and 84.5 percent from the line en route to being named First-Team All-Conference in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Another player Iowa showed heavy interest in last off-season, Fardaws Aimaq, re-entered the portal just under two weeks ago after transferring from Utah Valley to Texas Tech this season. The 6'11", 245-pound big averaged 11.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in only 11 games for the Red Raiders while "playing at 60%" due to injury.