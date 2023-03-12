News More News
Iowa Showing Interest In All-CAA Guard Nick Timberlake

A grad transfer with one year of eligibility, Nick Timberlake from Towson is receiving interest from Iowa.
All attention is on the NCAA Tournament getting underway this week, but the Iowa men's basketball staff is also looking toward the future and showing interest in two talented mid-major players in the transfer portal.

As we shared on Friday, All-SoCon forward from Wofford, B.J, Mack was the first player the Hawkeyes began to pursue. Add Towson's 6'4", 205-pound wing Nick Timberlake to the list.

First reported by Jake Weingarten of StockRisers, Timberlake has received interest from a barrage of Power 6 programs. He announced his decision to enter the portal on Wednesday with one year of eligibility remaining.

This season for the Tigers, Timberlake averaged 17.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from deep, and 84.5 percent from the line en route to being named First-Team All-Conference in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Along with replacing Filip Rebraca in the front court, Iowa will need to replace the experience and production of fifth-year guard Connor McCaffery and probably Kris Murray as well, assuming Murray leaves early for the NBA.

A long, athletic guard with some bounce and the ability to consistently hit the three, Timberlake would be a plug-and-play addition to the roster.

With a long list of suitors, Timberlake could end up anywhere. He's received interest from some top programs like UConn, Xavier, Villanova, Kansas State, Arkansas and a multitude of others.

