All attention is on the NCAA Tournament getting underway this week, but the Iowa men's basketball staff is also looking toward the future and showing interest in two talented mid-major players in the transfer portal.

As we shared on Friday, All-SoCon forward from Wofford, B.J, Mack was the first player the Hawkeyes began to pursue. Add Towson's 6'4", 205-pound wing Nick Timberlake to the list.

First reported by Jake Weingarten of StockRisers, Timberlake has received interest from a barrage of Power 6 programs. He announced his decision to enter the portal on Wednesday with one year of eligibility remaining.