HawkeyeReport - Iowa commit Caden Crawford makes first visit to Kinnick Stadium

Like many recruits during the pandemic, Caden Crawford made his college decision sight unseen when he gave his verbal commitment to Iowa back in February. This weekend, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Kansas native had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City, traveling to campus to watch the Hawkeyes' open practice at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

"The experience was unreal," said Crawford. "It was my first time ever being in Kinnick and it was awesome."

"The team was amazing as well," Crawford said. "Everyone was so nice, genuine, and really easy to talk to. We went out to eat together and then went back to the dorms and just hung out with some of the players."

Crawford had a chance to meet current Hawkeyes Sam LaPorta, Luke Lachey, Elijah Yelverton, and Jack Johnson, as well as fellow Class of 2022 prospects Aaron Graves and Eli Raridon, who were also in town this weekend.

Overall, the trip was a success for Crawford and his him looking forward to returning for his official visit on June 25 when he can actually tour inside all of the facilities and sit down face to face and talk with his future coaches.

"After leaving today, it only solidified what I already knew - That Iowa was the perfect place for me," said Crawford. "I loved every part about what I got to see. All the people are amazing and the town is great."