After missing out on a couple of early quarterback targets, the Iowa coaches didn’t waste any time throwing their hat into the ring with several other prospects this week.

It wasn’t a surprise that Iowa jumped in when they did with a number of targets. Early on, the Hawkeye coaches had made four star QB Max Duggan their focus. When he picked TCU, they turned their attention to Sam Johnson, who last week selected Boston College over Iowa and Michigan.

Iowa quarterback coach Ken O’Keefe has been out during the most recent evaluation period watching several prospects that the Hawkeyes had been monitoring. With the evaluation period wrapping up this past week, O’Keefe returned to Iowa City with his findings and the offers started rolling out.

Traditionally, Iowa likes to sign at least one quarterback in every class. It’s even more important that the Hawkeye coaches find a signal caller in this class due to the fact that they are down to only three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2019 season after Tyler Wiegers and Ryan Boyle opted to use their graduate transfer option this spring.

The first new offer went to Zach Calzada, a 6-foot-3 and 190 signal caller from Sugar Hill, Georgia. He has emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects in Georgia in the Class of 2019 and thanks to a strong spring on the camp circuit, he was recently invited to the Elite 11 Camp in Los Angeles.

Iowa joined the race late in the week and they have plenty of competition. Along with the Hawkeyes, follow Big Ten schools Maryland, Minnesota, and Northwestern have extended offers. Also on the offer list for Calzada are Missouri, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, and Pittsburgh.

As the quarterback dominoes start to fall this spring, it will be interesting to see if more SEC schools get involved in his recruitment. Right now, the recruitment for the three star prospect seems wide open.