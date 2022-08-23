Iowa field hockey ranked 5th to open season

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) announced their preseason Top 25 this morning and the Iowa Field Hockey team checks in at #5 in the country to begin their 2022 campaign. The ranking marks 62 straight weeks in the Top 25 dating back to the third week of the 2016 season. The Hawkeyes finished ranked #3 last season with a 17-3 record and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern holds the #1 spot in the rankings after winning the national championship last season, while #2 North Carolina, #3 Michigan and #4 Maryland round out the rest of the top five. The Hawkeyes did not receive any first-place votes.

In total, seven Big Ten teams landed in the top 25 with #8 Rutgers, #11 Penn State and #22 Ohio State all getting preseason recognition. Other Iowa opponents ranked in the preseason poll include #20 Wake Forest and #25 Massachusetts.

Iowa opened last year at #3 and after starting the season with a 10-0 record, the Hawkeyes climbed to #1 in the NFHCA rankings for the first time in program history. They held the top spot in the rankings for five weeks before dropping their opener in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan.

Iowa will travel to Winston-Salem, NC this weekend and open the season with the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes face the #20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday at 4:00pm CT on ACCN Extra and will finish up the weekend on Sunday with a matchup against the #2 North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:00pm CT on ACCN.

The home opener for Iowa at Grant Field in Iowa City is set for September 2nd against Boston University. The game is at 3:00pm and will be streamed on BTN+.



