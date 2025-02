2027 in-state defensive back, Braylon Bingham grew up with dreams of donning black and gold and playing in front of 70,000 fans in Kinnick Stadium for Iowa. As his recruitment has progressed, the product of Pleasantville is still hoping for that chance.

Bingham caught up with Hawkeye Beacon last week to discuss his most recent trip to campus, his recruitment with the Hawkeyes, plans for the spring and more.