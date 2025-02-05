HawkCast Ep. 124 Bo Bassett COMMITS, WBB UPSETS No. 4 USC, Men Get BOILED

Eliot and Ross breakdown Iowa MBB's loss to Purdue, missing Owen Freeman the rest of the year, Bo Bassett's commitment to the Hawkeyes, Cooper DeJean playing in the Super Bowl this weekend, and Adam joins to share thoughts on Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement as well as Iowa WBB's upset win over No. 4 USC.

Josh Dix and Payton Sandfort come out on a mission, Purdue is just too damn good, remaining schedule for the men, where Bo Bassett is expected to wrestle for the Hawkeyes, how Bassett's recruitment came together for Iowa, Eliot's hometown pride for DeJean, how Cooper has impacted the way the #Eagles have played this year, Lucy Olsen rises to the occasion, shout out to Addison O'Grady, JuJu Watkins isn't quite in the same sphere as Caitlin yet, + more.