Obviously, the top storyline out of Saturday's open practice was the leg injury to starting quarterback, Cade McNamara. Head coach Kirk Ferentz's initial report was encouraging, and we'll know more as the week progresses. But what else stood out at Kids' Day in Kinnick Stadium?

Things May Be Opening up Offensively

A consistent question surrounding Brian Ferentz's offense in Iowa City in 2023 is whether or not it will deviate from the archaic designs of the past. Brian and the contingent of players on his side of the ball have remained tight-lipped about any sort of change coming this fall. We got a glimpse of some change on Saturday -- at least in performance. The array of scholarship receivers who saw the field -- Kaleb Brown, Diante Vines and Seth Anderson -- each made a variety of plays throughout the day.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYWxlYiBCcm93biB3aXRoIGhpcyBmaXJzdCBjYXRjaCBvZiB0aGUg ZGF5LiBDb250ZXN0ZWQgZ3JhYiBpbiB0cmFmZmljLCB3aXRoIFBJIGNhbGxl ZCBvbiB0aGUgZGVmZW5zZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2pzcHhT dTJHYnIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qc3B4U3UyR2JyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkwNDIxNjcw ODc0MzI5MDg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Brown made contested catches and showed off some of his play-making ability, Vines grabbed two catches of 40+ yards including an acrobatic catch with Jermari Harris all over him, and Anderson caught a plethora of passes from McNamara. "Today was probably as good of a day as Seth has had," Ferentz said after the practice. "He likes to show up for the crowd, apparently. But, that was encouraging. Diante has been a good player, he just didn't have a chance to show it because of injuries." "That's a group that has the biggest opportunity these next two weeks -- especially this next week to keep improving."

Offensive Line Starters

The starters on the offensive line were LT Mason Richman, LG Connor Colby, C Logan Jones, RG Nick DeJong and RT Gennings Dunker. Though that's the closest thing we've gotten to seeing who will start week one, Coach Ferentz said it's not incredibly telling to this point. "I wouldn't read into it too much," he said. "DeJong has got the most positional flexibility, so that's a little bit of a variable. Dunker, right now, we're just trying to get him into one spot and let him play there. We're trying to do that with Connor at guard, too. With Rusty I think eventually he'll play all three. (Tyler) Elsbury plays all three inside positions. So, who is going to be lining up here in three weeks -- I've got no idea." Additionally, Daijon Parker didn't participate in the day's scrimmage, so the questions remain, especially on the right side of the OL. Though I expected Feth to take the full-time right guard duties, he appeared to be Colby's backup at left tackle on Saturday. After a portion of the scrimmage, Feth replaced Colby with the ones while Colby rotated down to play with the twos.

For Ferentz, the bottom line is the progression the group has made and continues to make. "We've still got loose edges, and this is day nine, so you expect that. But we're a more mature group," he said. "They're practicing well, they're focused. There's always things to clean up and that's the race we're running here the next two weeks especially."

Jaziun Patterson Looks Confident

Jaziun Patterson spent a small amount of time as Iowa's third back in 2022. He almost looked like a different player behind Kaleb Johnson and LeShon Williams on Saturday. No, the redshirt-freshman didn't break off any big runs or serve as the bell cow tail back for the offense, but his style of running looked not only more confident, but more violent. He was willing to take contact and dish it out, too.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXogUGF0dGVyc29uIGlzIHJ1bm5pbmcgc3VwZXIgY29uZmlkZW50 IGFuZCB2aW9sZW50IHRvZGF5LiBFeGNpdGVkIHRvIHNlZSB3aGF0IGhlIGRv ZXMgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRWxpb3QgQ2xvdWdoIChARWxp b3RDbG91Z2gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWxpb3RD bG91Z2gvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTA0MjE4NTc3ODA4OTU3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

"If we've got three running backs, that's great," Ferentz said. "I feel really good about our first two guys, and Jaziun did some good things. That run he made in the bowl game, I think that's kind of who he is." Patterson scampered for a 17-yard gain in Iowa's 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. "That boy, he can run," Johnson said of Patterson at Iowa's Football Media Day on Friday. "He runs with anger every time and always tries to lean forward for yards. You can see that he cares."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIGZhbnMgc2hvdWxkIGdldCB0byBrbm93IEpheml1biBQYXR0 ZXJzb248YnI+PGJyPkpheiBvbmx5IGhhZCAxNCBjYXJyaWVzIGFzIGEgdHJ1 ZSBmcmVzaG1hbiwgYnV0IHNob3dlZCBoaXMgYWJpbGl0eSBhbmQgY291bGQg YmUgYSBmdW4gMS0yIHB1bmNoIHdpdGggZmVsbG93IHNvcGhvbW9yZSBSQiBL YWxlYiBKb2huc29uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vMHVrRzMzalRR Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbzB1a0czM2pUUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBT bGF0ZXIgKEBTbGF0ZXJLaW5uaWNrXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TbGF0ZXJLaW5uaWNrXy9zdGF0dXMvMTY4MDYyMzA2NjYwMTIx Mzk1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Defensive Backs Grab Picks, Lee With Two

In total, Iowa's quarterbacks threw six interceptions. Several came off some sort of pick or deflection by someone on the Hawkeye defense. Harris, TJ Hall, Jayden Montgomery, Nolan DeLong and Deavin Hilson each had one, while fourth-string corner Deshaun Lee snagged two. "That's what you're hoping for with everybody at every level," Ferentz said. "Obviously, we're all interested in what our starters are doing, but it's also interesting to see what's going on behind them. We see a lot of encouraging things. You think about how much he has or hasn't played, it's good for him to be out here and he did some good things." Lee returned one of his interceptions for 95 yards and a score. He wasn't the only one with a pick-six on the day, as Harris made his presence known as well. "He missed a lot of time last year -- that was harder on him than anybody else," Ferentz said. "He has been practicing well. He was trying to do too much last spring. He was trying to make every play. We don't need him to do that. We just need him to play every position, which is really key to the defense. He's had a really good camp. It's good to see him out here and practicing."

D-Line Remains Solid, With One Stand Out