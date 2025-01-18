Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 18, 2025
Iowa Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Grades
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

We've hit the middle of January and while players still in the transfer portal are eligible to sign with new teams, portal activity has definitely slowed down considerably. That makes it a good time to stop and take stock of Iowa's efforts in the transfer portal so far. You can refresh yourself on Iowa's activity in the transfer portal thus far -- both the departures and the arrivals -- with the Hawkeye Beacon Transfer Tracker.

As we've said many times, Iowa's almost certainly not done in the transfer portal this offseason. The portal will open again for players to enter in April and Iowa will look to fill a few more holes at that point. That said, let's take a look at what Iowa has done in the portal so far and hand out some grades.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In