Iowa Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Grades

We've hit the middle of January and while players still in the transfer portal are eligible to sign with new teams, portal activity has definitely slowed down considerably. That makes it a good time to stop and take stock of Iowa's efforts in the transfer portal so far. You can refresh yourself on Iowa's activity in the transfer portal thus far -- both the departures and the arrivals -- with the Hawkeye Beacon Transfer Tracker.

As we've said many times, Iowa's almost certainly not done in the transfer portal this offseason. The portal will open again for players to enter in April and Iowa will look to fill a few more holes at that point. That said, let's take a look at what Iowa has done in the portal so far and hand out some grades.