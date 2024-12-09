Hawkeye Beacon 2024 Iowa Football Transfer Tracker

(Photo by © Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

Transfer portal season is upon us and Iowa is expected to once again be an active participant in the portal, with several players departing and several newcomers expected to arrive as well. The winter transfer portal officially opens on December 9, 2024, and remains open through December 28, 2024. We'll update this post regularly over the next few weeks with all the portal activity impacting Iowa -- new players joining the program and current players departing the team. Several players have already announced their intent to enter the transfer portal and are listed below.

ARRIVALS

As of December 8, Iowa has not added any players out of the transfer portal. That's hardly surprising, given that transfer portal didn't officially open until December 9. This section will be updated as new player commit to Iowa out of the transfer portal.

DEPARTURES

The following players have entered the transfer portal or announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Caden Crawford

Caden Crawford | So | #97 | DL | 6'4" | 261 lbs Crawford is a sophomore from Lansing in Lansing, Kansas, who saw time on the defensive line at Iowa. He has two years of eligibility remaining. After playing no games and redshirting in 2022, Crawford saw action in three games in 2023, but did not record any stats. Crawford again saw action in three games in 2024, including a two-tackle effort against Illinois State in Iowa's season opener. Crawford also recovered a fumble in that game. He entered the transfer portal on December 9.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 2 tackles, 1 fumble recovery tbd 2023 no stats -- 2022 no stats --

Marco Lainez

Marco Lainez | RS Fr | #11 | QB | 6'2" | 228 lbs Lainez is a redshirt freshman from The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey, who played quarterback at Iowa. Lainez has three years of eligibility remaining. Lainez redshirted during the 2024 season, but did play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Tennessee, entering late and going 2-of-7 for 4 yards through the air, but providing a spark on the ground by running for 51 yards on six attempts. In 2024, Lainez did not play and was the third quarterback behind Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan on the depth chart most weeks. He injured his thumb partway through the season as well. He entered the transfer portal on December 9. READ MORE: Quarterback Marco Lainez to Enter Transfer Portal

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 no stats tbd 2023 2/7 (28.6%), 4 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

6 carries, 51 yards --

Grant Leeper

Grant Leeper | RS Fr | #44 | TE | 6'5" | 248 lbs Leeper is a redshirt freshman from Homestead in Fort Wayne, Indiana, who played tight end at Iowa. Leeper did not see any action and redshirted in 2023. Leeper played in two games in 2024, but did not record any stats. He has three years of eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal on December 9.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 no stats tbd 2023 no stats --

Trent Cakerice

Trent Cakerice | Fr | #53 | DL | 6'4" | 247 lbs Cakerice is a freshman walk-on from Grundy Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, who worked as a defensive tackle at Iowa. Cakerice redshirted during his true freshman season in 2024 and did not record any stats. He has four years of eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal on December 9.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 no stats tbd

Kyson Van Vugt

Kyson Van Vugt | So | #73 | TE/OL | 6'6" | 282 lbs Van Vugt is a sophomore walk-on from Western Christian in Sioux Center, Iowa, who spent time at TE and OL at Iowa. Van Vugt redshirted in 2022 and moved from TE to OL prior to the 2023 season. He did not see any game action in 2023 or 2024. He has two years of eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal on December 9.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 no stats tbd 2023 no stats -- 2022 no stats --

Cole Marsh

Cole Marsh | Fr | #83 | TE | 6'5" | 235 lbs Marsh is a true freshman walk-on from Waverly Shell-Rock in Waverly, Iowa, who spent the 2024 season working as a tight end. He has four years of eligibility remaining. He did not record any official snaps and announced his decision to depart the program on December 8.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 none tbd

Ayden Price

Ayden Price | RS Fr | #25 | WR | 5'11" | 196 lbs Price is a redshirt freshman walk-on from West Des Moines Valley in West Des Moines, Iowa, who played wide receiver at Iowa over the past two seasons. Price redshirted during the 2023 season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. He did not record any official snaps during the 2024 season and announced his decision to depart the program on December 7.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 no stats tbd 2023 no stats --

Rusty VanWetzinga

Rusty VanWetzinga | RS Fr | #41 | FB | 6'0" | 235 lbs VanWetzinga is a redshirt freshman walk-on from Pleasant Valley in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, who played fullback at Iowa over the past two seasons. VanWetzinga redshirted during the 2023 season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Though VanWetzinga did not record any official stats during his Iowa career, he did see action against Tennessee in the Cheez-It Bowl last season and in four additional games this year. VanWetzinga's younger brother, Joey, is a commit in Iowa's 2025 recruiting class and signed with Iowa last week. The younger VanWetzinga projects to play as an offensive or defensive lineman at Iowa. READ MORE: Fullback Rusty VanWetzinga to Enter Transfer Portal

He announced his decision to depart the program on December 5.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 no stats tbd 2024 no stats --

James Resar

He announced his intent to enter the portal on December 5.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 no stats tbd

Cade McNamara

Cade McNamara | Gr | #12 | QB | 6'1" | 210 lbs McNamara is a grad student from Damonte Ranch in Reno, Nevada, by way of Michigan, who played quarterback at Iowa over the past two seasons. McNamara came to Iowa out of the transfer portal with considerable fanfare in December 2022. However, McNamara's time at Iowa never lived up to the considerable expectations that he brought with him when he made the move to Iowa City. McNamara had been a starting quarterback at Michigan prior to his transfer to Iowa, and led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. In 2022, McNamara lost a quarterback battle to J.J. McCarthy and then suffered a season-ending injury. Injuries have been a persistent issue for McNamara over the past three seasons. A training camp injury left McNamara limited entering the 2023 season, before a torn ACL ended his year after only five games. A concussion sustained against Northwestern ended McNamara's season early in 2024. Over two seasons at Iowa, McNamara played in 13 games and finished with 150-of-262 passes (57.2%) for 1,523 yards, ten touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has one year of eligibility remaining. READ MORE: Cade McNamara Will Enter Transfer Portal

He announced his intent to enter the portal on December 4.

TRANSFER INFORMATION The 2019-2022 stats were recorded at Michigan. The 2023-2024 stats were recorded at Iowa. YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 104/172 (60.5%), 1017 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT tbd 2023 46/90 (51.1%), 505 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT -- 2022 14/25 (56%), 180 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT IOWA 2021 210/327 (64.2%), 2576 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT -- 2020 43/71 (60.6%), 425 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT -- 2019 no stats -- TOTAL 417/685 (60.9%), 4703 yards, 31 TD, 15 INT

Johnny Pascuzzi

Johnny Pascuzzi | Jr | #82 | TE | 6'4" | 241 lbs Pascuzzi is a junior walk-on from Rockhurst in Olathe, Kansas, who played tight end at Iowa over the past four seasons. After redshirting during the 2021 season, Pascuzzi saw action during the past three seasons and has one year of eligibility remaining. Injuries to Erick All, Luke Lachey, and Addison Ostrenga over the past two seasons afforded additional playing time opportunities to Pascuzzi, who played in 11 games in 2023 and 10 games in 2024. He recorded two catches during his Iowa career, with the most memorable being a 40-yard reception against Northwestern this season. READ MORE: Iowa Tight End Johnny Pascuzzi to Enter Transfer Portal

He announced his intent to enter the portal on December 3.

TRANSFER INFORMATION YEAR STATS NEW PROGRAM 2024 1 rec, 40 yards tbd 2023 1 rec, 1 yard -- 2022 no stats -- 2021 no stats --

Jeff Bowie

Jeff Bowie | Jr | #86 | DL | 6'5" | 280 lbs Bowie is a junior from West Branch in West Branch, Iowa, who played on the defensive line at Iowa over the past four seasons. After redshirting during the 2021 season, Bowie saw limited action during the past three seasons and has one year of eligibility remaining. Injuries were a persistent issue for Bowie during his Iowa career and he dealt with multiple ailments that severely constrained his potential playing time in Iowa City. In the end, Bowie did not play in the 2022 or 2023 seasons and saw action in only three games in 2024, recording no stats. READ MORE: Junior DT Jeff Bowie Will Enter Transfer Portal

He announced his intent to enter the portal on November 20.