Junior DT Jeff Bowie Will Enter Transfer Portal

Bowie at Kids' Day in the fall. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

On Tuesday afternoon, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shared that junior defensive tackle Jeff Bowie planned to enter the transfer portal in December. Wednesday afternoon, Bowie confirmed the news with a social media post. "After lots of thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal," Bowie shared via X. "I'm incredibly thankful for my time at the University of lowa and for all the experiences, coaches and teammates who have been a part of my journey. I'm excited for this next chapter and the opportunities ahead. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!"

Bowie, who dealt with a barrage of injuries throughout his career at Iowa, had hopes of breaking into the defensive tackle rotation this year. "Jeff has finally put together a spring ball and a summer practice where he's been available," Kelvin Bell said at Iowa's media day in August. "It's good to see him, because he's doing some things that a fourth-year guy should do." Unfortunately, shortly after media day, Bowie sustained another lower leg injury in camp, leaving him out for several weeks at the start of the season. Bowie finishes his career at Iowa with three games played, all coming this season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.