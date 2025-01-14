Iowa Football's 2025 Early Enrollees

Iowa's 2025 early enrollees are set to arrive on campus this weekend. Of the 19 signees in the class -- 15 scholarship and four walk-ons, eight are set to arrive in Iowa City in time to participate in spring ball. As Tyler Barnes said on signing day in December, it's believed that this is the largest group of early enrollees the program has ever had.

So which of those players could benefit the most from enrolling early? Who could we see getting early playing time, thanks to the added semester on campus? What player or players in this group could Iowa need sooner rather than later?

Let's take a look at the group, and where each of them project thanks to an added semester of work with the Hawkeyes.