IOWA CLASS OF 2025 SIGNING DAY CENTRAL

Kirk Ferentz prepares to lead his team onto the field at Kinnick Stadium. (Photo by © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Signing Day is here! Wednesday is the first day high school athletes in the class of 2025 can sign letters of intent to accept scholarship offers for college football. Iowa is expecting to sign 15 athletes Wednesday, headlined by DE Iose Epenesa and several other 4-star prospects. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and director of recruiting Tyler Barnes will meet with the media to discuss the class on Wednesday as well; that video will be made available after the press conference, and select quotes from the coaches will be listed for several players. Below are Iowa's 2025 commits, sorted by their commitment status. Click on their player cards to view their full Rivals profiles. This list will update as more National Letters of Intent are signed. Check this page all week for the latest recruiting content from Eliot, Adam and Ross as we break down the 2024 recruiting class.

SIGNED

JIMMY SULLIVAN PREMIUM: "I absolutely love Coach Lester" Iowa's signal-caller of the class, Jimmy is a sure-armed slinger from Fort Wayne, Indiana. Sullivan picked the Hawkeyes over Big Ten foes Illinois, Michigan State and Minnesota, among others. Commitment | Signing

BURKE GAUTCHER PREMIUM: "I'm pretty fast downhill and a physical guy" Gautcher is a cerebral all-purpose athlete from Sycamore, Illinois, whom Iowa projects to outside linebacker. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois and Minnesota. Commitment | Signing

MASON WOODS PREMIUM: "Coach Hodge knows how to coach me" The son of special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, Mason will bring plus-level athleticism to an already-stacked tight end room. Woods selected Iowa over Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri among a total of nine D-I offers. Commitment | Signing

ELI JOHNSON PREMIUM: "He has the potential to be great there" Eli is an athletic tight end with an expanding skill set and a Big Ten frame. He chose the Hawkeyes over Minnesota, Kansas and Iowa State, among numerous other power-conference offers. Commitment | Signing

THOMAS MEYER PREMIUM: "It's a great fit for me and my family" Meyer is a playmaking tight end and the top-rated 2025 recruit in the state of Iowa. He picked the Hawkeyes over Iowa State, Kansas and Missouri, and also held offers from several high-profile programs like Miami, Nebraska and Texas A&M. Commitment | Signing

COMMITTED

DREW MACPHERSON PREMIUM: "I just love football, I'll play wherever they put me" Drew MacPherson is a versatile, aggressive athlete that Iowa plans to move to safety. Iowa was his first power-conference offer. Commitment | Signing