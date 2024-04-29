Despite torrential downpours and tornadoes touching down in the state of Iowa over the weekend, the Drake Relays still took place on the blue oval in Des Moines, hosting some of the top track athletes across the country and in the state of Iowa.
Some of the high school athletes competing were also among the best football players the state has to offer, with Hawkeye football signees and recruits competing. Let's take a look at how they finished.
100-Meter Dash
Running into a head-wind during the prelims, the times were less-than-stellar in the qualifying round for those that ran the 100-meter dash. 2025 wide receiver out of Sioux City East, Louden Grimsley finished 14th with a time of 11.28.
Iowa signee and 2024 running back Brevin Doll qualified for the final with a time of 11.13 and seeded eighth. He ultimately out-did his seed time and place, finishing third in a time of 10.76, just hundredths of a second off his lifetime personal best of 10.74.
4x100
Doll and ADM set the track on fire in the 4x100 final on Saturday, setting the Drake Relays record and winning in a time of 41.38. 2025 three-star ATH Mason Woods and the quartet from Iowa City West weren't far behind, placing third with a time of 41.86.
ADM, Doll - 1st, 41.38
Iowa City West, Woods - 3rd, 41.86
Western Dubuque, Grant Glausser - 15th, 43.02
Southeast Polk, Sam Zelenovich - 17th, 43.11
Williamsburg, Rayce Heitman - 27th, 43.40
Sioux City East, Grimsley - 33rd, 43.68
Gilbert, Will Hawthorne - 35th, 43.70
4x200
The first title of the weekend came for ADM on Friday in the 4x200 meter relay, with a blistering time of 1:27.34. 2025 running back recruit Braeden Jackson and Centennial finished third, and Iowa City West with 2026 ATH Julian Manson came in fourth.
ADM, Doll - 1st, 1:27.34
Ankeny Centennial, Jackson - 3rd, 1:27.60
IC West, Manson - 4th, 1:27.72
SC East, Grimsley - 17th, 1:30.54
Western Dubuque, Glausser - 20th, 1:31.64
Distance Medley
Likely two preferred walk-on targets in the 2025 class, Elijah Hoyt and Sam Zelenovich each competed in the distance medley relay. Each have offers from Northern Iowa.
Urbandale, Hoyt - 3rd, 3:31.09
SEP, Zelenovich - 22nd, 3:48.02
Long Jump
Iowa signee and 2024 three-star linebacker, Cam Buffington finished 14th in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet and 10.5 inches. His best jump so far this season is 22 and five inches.
Discus, High Jump
In his first throwing event of the weekend, 2024 Iowa linebacker signee, Derek Weisskopf finished fourth with a PR throw of 181 feet and nine inches in the discus.
Weisskopf competed in the shot put just prior to the high jump event, where he third with a leap of 6'5". His career-best leap is 6'9".
Shot Put
In his lone event of the weekend, the third three-star linebacker signee in the 2024 class, Preston Ries placed sixth with a toss of 53 feet and 4.75 inches.
Weisskopf and Mason Knipp came in just behind Ries in the event, as Weisskopf placed nineth with a throw of 51 feet and 6.25 inches. Knipp, a preferred walk-on in the 2024 class, finished with a throw of 51 feet and three inches.
