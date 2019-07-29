Roland-Story linebacker Zach Twedt is verbally committed to Iowa State, but spent the day in Iowa City visiting the Hawkeyes on Sunday. Afterwards, we caught up with the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Twedt to discuss the visit, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.

Q: Overall, how was your trip on Sunday at Iowa?

TWEDT: I had a great time and it was nice to size up to some of the other kids in my class that the Hawkeyes are recruiting.‪

Q: How were those bonds and interactions with the other recruits?

TWEDT: Pretty good. Was nice knowing a few of the players there from seeing them at different training locations.‪

Q: Which ones did you hang out with most while on campus?

TWEDT: Jaden Harrell and Aaron Graves.‪

Q: What was your highlight of the day?

TWEDT: (The wave) was an experience I will remember for the rest of my life. Just really puts life into perspective for you.

Q: Which coaches did you speak with most and how were those interactions?

TWEDT: Definitely Wallace and Niemann. They were great interactions as always and both good down to earth men.‪

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

TWEDT: Pretty great and (they have an) intense program. I really like the way they go about things and how they are old school football.‪

Q: Did Iowa slow down recruiting you when you committed to Iowa State?

TWEDT: Stayed the same, very persistent.

‪Q: When and how did the offer end up coming from Iowa?

TWEDT: I camped there this summer and they ended up offering me a few days after.‪

Q: What was your initial thoughts when the offer came?

TWEDT: Surprised but humbled for sure.‪

Q: Are you considering any other schools in recruiting as well?

TWEDT: Nebraska, Notre Dame, Northwestern, and Stanford. I have all heard from (all of them) but for now I'm just focusing on Roland-Story football and will really talk things over after junior year.‪

Q: How much is Iowa being considered at this point?

TWEDT: They are impressive and they are in the fight.

‪Q: What schools are you trying to visit this fall?

TWEDT: Don’t think any. (I am) planning on focusing on Norse football.‪

Q: How do you feel your high school team will do this fall?

TWEDT: (We) lost a big senior class last year and will be young, but I really think we will surprise a lot of people.