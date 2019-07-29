Iowa in the fight for Zach Twedt
Roland-Story linebacker Zach Twedt is verbally committed to Iowa State, but spent the day in Iowa City visiting the Hawkeyes on Sunday. Afterwards, we caught up with the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Twedt to discuss the visit, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.
Q: Overall, how was your trip on Sunday at Iowa?
TWEDT: I had a great time and it was nice to size up to some of the other kids in my class that the Hawkeyes are recruiting.
Q: How were those bonds and interactions with the other recruits?
TWEDT: Pretty good. Was nice knowing a few of the players there from seeing them at different training locations.
Q: Which ones did you hang out with most while on campus?
TWEDT: Jaden Harrell and Aaron Graves.
Q: What was your highlight of the day?
TWEDT: (The wave) was an experience I will remember for the rest of my life. Just really puts life into perspective for you.
Q: Which coaches did you speak with most and how were those interactions?
TWEDT: Definitely Wallace and Niemann. They were great interactions as always and both good down to earth men.
Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?
TWEDT: Pretty great and (they have an) intense program. I really like the way they go about things and how they are old school football.
Q: Did Iowa slow down recruiting you when you committed to Iowa State?
TWEDT: Stayed the same, very persistent.
Q: When and how did the offer end up coming from Iowa?
TWEDT: I camped there this summer and they ended up offering me a few days after.
Q: What was your initial thoughts when the offer came?
TWEDT: Surprised but humbled for sure.
Q: Are you considering any other schools in recruiting as well?
TWEDT: Nebraska, Notre Dame, Northwestern, and Stanford. I have all heard from (all of them) but for now I'm just focusing on Roland-Story football and will really talk things over after junior year.
Q: How much is Iowa being considered at this point?
TWEDT: They are impressive and they are in the fight.
Q: What schools are you trying to visit this fall?
TWEDT: Don’t think any. (I am) planning on focusing on Norse football.
Q: How do you feel your high school team will do this fall?
TWEDT: (We) lost a big senior class last year and will be young, but I really think we will surprise a lot of people.