Published Mar 24, 2025
Four Players With the Best Chance to Follow McCollum to Iowa
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
As confirmed by Hawkeye Beacon, Ben McCollum is slated to be the next head men's basketball coach at Iowa.

The four-time D-II national champion at Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Coach of the Year and MVC Champion will be tasked with one of the more daunting parts of taking a new head coaching job at the D-I level -- rebuilding the roster.

When McCollum moved up to Drake from NW Missouri State, he took four D-II players with him -- it won't be that simple at Iowa, but he'll have options from the current roster in Des Moines. Which Bulldogs could make the leap to play high-major ball?

