Four Players With the Best Chance to Follow McCollum to Iowa

As confirmed by Hawkeye Beacon, Ben McCollum is slated to be the next head men's basketball coach at Iowa.

The four-time D-II national champion at Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Coach of the Year and MVC Champion will be tasked with one of the more daunting parts of taking a new head coaching job at the D-I level -- rebuilding the roster.

When McCollum moved up to Drake from NW Missouri State, he took four D-II players with him -- it won't be that simple at Iowa, but he'll have options from the current roster in Des Moines. Which Bulldogs could make the leap to play high-major ball?