HawkeyeReport - Following the future

In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performances of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Cooper DeJean finished his high school football career in style Friday, leading OABCIG to an incredible comeback victory over Van Meter in the 1A state title game, scoring the game winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Falcons a 33-26 win. DeJean finished the game 14/27 passing for 318 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. On the ground, he had 15 carries for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns including the game winner with 1:11 remaining. DeJean also added 7 tackles, a blocked PAT, a 14 yard punt return, and had 2 punts with an average of 55.5 yards. On the season, DeJean finished 199/331 passing (60.1%) for 3,447 yards with 35 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also had 131 carries for 1,235 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns on the ground plus 53.5 tackles, 2 TFL and 3 interceptions on defense, and 3 touchdowns on special teams this season for OABCIG (12-0). See one of DeJean's highlights from Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Justice Sullivan missed Friday night's game after reinjuring his ankle, but his Eden Prairie took care of business with a 21-7 win over Prior Lake. Unfortunately, that is where the season is going to end for Eden Prairie (7-0) as COVID-19 issues forced Minnesota to cancel the rest of the postseason. Wide receiver Brody Brecht was held to just 1 catch for 3 yards on offense Friday, but had a good game defensively with 3 tackles and an interception in Ankeny's 42-14 win over Southeast Polk in the Class 4A state championship. On the season, Brecht finished with 42 catches for 599 yards and 12 touchdowns, 8.5 tackles and 2 interceptions, and 173 return yards and 1 touchdown on special teams for Ankeny (11-1). Arland Bruce had an impressive game in the Class 4A state championship on Friday, as he finished with 14 carries for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground and 7 catches for 58 yards and 1 touchdown receiving to help Ankeny beat Southeast Polk 42-14. Playing in 7 games this season, Bruce had 81 carries for 660 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground and 30 catches for 451 yards and 5 touchdowns receiving for Ankeny (11-1) this year. See Bruce's highlights from Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jaden Harrell finished the season with 45.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries on defense and 58 carries for 381 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-2). Defensive end Max Llewellyn finished the year with 28 tackles, 13 TFL, and 5.5 sacks on defense and 13 catches for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense for Urbandale (6-2). Offensive lineman Connor Colby paved the way upfront as Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-4) rushed for 2,235 yards in 8 games this season. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens helped Blue Springs (5-6) rack up 3,516 yards on offense and had 26 tackles and 8 TFL on defense this season. Wide receiver Keagan Johnson finished the season with 51 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns plus had 28 carries for 170 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns on the ground and 232 return yards for Bellevue West (6-1). Defensive end Jeff Bowie finished the season with 20.5 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, and a fumble recovery for West Branch (5-3). Linebacker Zach Twedt had shoulder surgery in October and missed most of the season. He finished with 14 tackles playing in 3 games for Roland-Story (0-7). Quarterback Joe Labas finished the season 167/246 passing (67.9%) for 2,349 yards with 16 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also had 190 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns on the ground for Brecksville-Broadview Heights (7-2). Defensive tackle Griffin Liddle finished the season with 18 tackles and 7 TFL for Bettendorf (5-3). Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 50.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries for Southeast Valley (9-1) this season.