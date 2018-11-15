HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Wednesday that Joe Toussaint and Patrick McCaffery have signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

Patrick McCaffery

Forward, 6-foot-9, 190 pounds

Iowa City, Iowa (West High School)

“It has been a dream of mine to be a Hawkeye and play for my dad and now I am one step closer to that. I have a good relationship with all the current players already and I can’t wait to get on campus and work with all of them.”

· First team all-state, first team all-conference, and first team all-sub state as a junior

· Second team all-state, first team all-conference, and first team all-sub state as a sophomore

· Helped lead West High School to the 2017 4A State Championship; state runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2018

· Ranked as the 49th-best recruit in the nation according to ESPN.com

· Two-time team captain (2018, 2019)

· Played on teams that won 20 or more games each of the last three years: 21 (2016), 23 (2017), and 21 (2018)

· Shooting the basketball better than 50 percent during his prep career at West High School

· Averaged 19.9 points and six rebounds per game as a junior, and 13.8 points and five rebounds as a sophomore

· Invited for USA Basketball U18 Trials

· Member of the USA Basketball 3-on-3 Youth Olympics team that competed in Brazil in October, 2018

· Three-year starter and four-year letterwinner

· Competed on D1 Minnesota’s AAU team last year

· Will join older brother, Connor, on Iowa’s 2019-20 roster

FRAN McCAFFERY ON McCAFFERY

“I’m really excited to have Patrick join our team. I think he’s a great fit. He has grown up being in the locker room, at practice and games, and traveling with the team. To finally be able to put the Hawkeye jersey on is exciting for our entire family. His game continues to mature. Patrick had a terrific summer. He has had some great opportunities with USA Basketball, his AAU program, and West High School. One of his strengths is his versatility. He’s doing so much more off the dribble and his 3-point shot is getting better. I think his complete skill set is going to be beneficial to our team.”

Joe Toussaint

(pronounced too-SAUNT)

Guard, 6-foot, 165 pounds

Bronx, New York (Cardinal Hayes High School)

“I can’t wait to step on the court and have an impact on this Iowa program. I am really excited and looking forward to it, but right now I’m focused on working hard and improving every day.”

Averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists helping lead Cardinal Hayes High School to a 21-8 record and a berth in the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) semifinals Helped lead Cardinal Hayes HS to its first CHSAA city championship on the “AA” level since 1990 in 2017, earning MVP honors as a sophomore Enters his senior season with 1,059 points, 279 assists, 202 rebounds, and 112 steals

· No. 5 ranked player in the state of New York, according to 247Sports

· Competed on varsity all four years

· Played with the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 5.7 points and 4.2 assists per game helping lead the team to a berth at the 2018 Nike Peach Jam

Averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 assists, and three rebounds in five games at the Nike Peach JamSelected to participate in the Pangos All-American Camp and the NBPA Top 100 Camp along with Iowa recruit Patrick McCaffery

FRAN McCAFFERY ON TOUSSAINT

“I love Joe’s game. He’s a competitor. Joe can score, he’s quick, defends, and loves moving the ball. His speed is at another level. He’s special. Joe can really push the tempo and is incredibly unselfish, but he can also score. He’ll impact the game in a variety of ways, not the least of which is his ability to pressure the ball. Joe has a great temperament; he’s a terrific young man and has a great family. We are thrilled to have somebody of his ability, but more importantly his character join the program.”

2019 RECRUITING CLASS

Patrick McCaffery F 6-9 190 Iowa City, Iowa (West High School)

Joe Toussaint G 6-0 165 Bronx, New York (Cardinal Hayes High School)