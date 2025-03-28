Latest Intel, Confidence Meters on Retaining Iowa Hoopers

Following the dismissal of Fran McCaffery, a bevy of players on the Iowa men's basketball roster entered the portal. While the Hawkeyes have already said goodbye to the likes of Owen Freeman (Creighton) and Brock Harding (TCU), they will have a shot at retaining several players from last year's roster, and despite Iowa's disappointing season, talent still remains in Iowa City.

Three players were deliberately shouted out by Ben McCollum at his introductory press conference on Tuesday -- Cooper Koch, Josh Dix and Pryce Sandfort. How likely is it that they stick around in Iowa City, and who else could join them from last season's roster?

Let's take a look.

