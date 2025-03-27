Chris Tadjo Enters Transfer Portal

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

On Thursday, Iowa freshman forward Chris Tadjo entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. Tadjo, a 6'8", 240 lb Canadian freshman from Montreal, Quebec, had a quiet freshman season in Iowa City. He played in just 11 games this year (starting none) and averaged 1.7 ppg and 1.2 rpg in five minutes per game while shooting 50% from the floor and from 3-point range. Due to Iowa's dismissal of Fran McCaffery as head coach, Tadjo and all other members of the current roster are able to enter the transfer portal within a 30-day window of the move.

Tadjo played in only 11 games this season, including just seven Big Ten games. His best outing came against New Hampshire in late December, when he had five points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action. He also had five points against Maryland in February. Athleticism, explosiveness, and his high motor were what attracted Iowa to Tadjo as a recruit. "He has a motor you just don't see very often," former Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after signing Tadjo. "When you're that big and have a motor -- those guys affect the game."