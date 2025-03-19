Josh Dix Entering Transfer Portal

Josh Dix will enter the transfer portal. (Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Iowa junior guard Josh Dix has entered the transfer portal, as he announced on social media Wednesday morning. Iowa's leader in minutes per game (32.3), Dix finished the year averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. All were career highs for the Council Bluffs native.

Dix went from a solid rotational piece and starter during his sophomore season to being a fixture among the statistical leaders and scorers on the Iowa roster and in the Big Ten in 2024-25. A pure scorer who played at his own pace and was routinely able to get to his spots, Dix shot 50.7% from the field and a career high 42.2% from deep, despite more than doubling his three-point attempts from last season to this year. "When he gets going early, he's a handful," Fran McCaffery said after Dix scored 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting against South Dakota in the non-conference schedule. "Typically, we get it to him sort of organically with our offense. He's such a complete player. He never rattles and plays well at both ends." He earned praise from opposing coaches throughout the season, as well. "He's a great player," Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said after Dix put up a career high 31 points against the Cornhuskers in early January. "He's made himself a complete player on both ends. ... He’s done a great job with his development. The kid has a chance to be a pro.”

One of the highlights of Dix's season and tenure at Iowa came against Northwestern to open up Big Ten play, when the junior was given the opportunity to win the game after a ferocious comeback by the Wildcats. Popping up from the paint with 0.8 seconds on the clock, Dix freed himself, caught an inbound pass from Brock Harding, and buried a 35-footer to help Iowa turn a loss into an 80-79 win. "We ran a tip play for Owen (Freeman), but I told Brock that if it's not open, I'd try to get open at the top to get a shot off," Dix said following the game. "He hit me, so I just tried to make it." Dix, who led all scorers with 22 points, had about as good an idea as the fans and media watching the game about whether the shot was going in. "It felt good, I didn't know if it was short, though," Dix smiled. "It felt like it might have been short, but it felt straight on. So, yeah, I didn't know." McCaffery was a little more confident. "From where I stood it looked good when it left his hand," McCaffery said. "He made it. I'm not surprised. He's tremendous."