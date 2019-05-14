News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 22:44:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Iowa in early on 2021 point guard

Niidpu3kbmb3rywqbvkl
Iowa was the first major offer for 2021 point guard Bensley Joseph
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

The Iowa coaches used a little Boston connection to find a potential point guard prospect in the Class of 2021. Iowa video coordinator Courtney Eldridge, who has been elevated to temporary assistan...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}