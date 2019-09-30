The recruiting process seems to be coming closer to a conclusion for Jamari Sibley.

The four star forward in the Class of 2020 made his second official visit of the fall this past weekend, this time to Iowa. The 6-foot-8 forward, originally from Milwaukee, but spending his senior season at Oak Hill Academy, came away impressed with what the Hawkeyes had to offer.

“There is so many things I liked about the visit,” Sibley said. One of the things was the coaching staff and what they preach to me about fan involvement. The culture and the players on the team all of stood out to me.”

He came away feeling good about his potential role in the Iowa basketball program if he decided to pick the Hawkeyes.

“My role would be to help lead the team and bring a new type of player to the roster,” he said. “I can fit in pretty much anywhere play anywhere from the one to the four spot.”

Sibley, who is ranked #86 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, was hosted on his visit by junior big man Luka Garza and he also spent time with freshmen Patrick McCaffery and Joe Toussaint.

He reports that Iowa is in his final two schools, but declined to name the second school involved in his recruitment. Sibley did visit Minnesota earlier in September and had a visit to Georgetown reportedly scheduled for early October. His plan is to make a decision in the next three weeks.