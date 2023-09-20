Iowa in the NFL: Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL season featured more standout days for Iowa players in the NFL.
Let's run down all the performances.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
The Vikings came up short again in Week 2, but not for lack of production from T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson carried the banner for TE U proudly in Week 2, with 7 receptions for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The first touchdown:
The second touchdown:
NFC
ATLANTA
TE Parker Hesse did not play in Atlanta's Week 2 win over Green Bay.
CAROLINA
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette played and returned two punts for 15 yards for the Panthers, who lost 20-17 to New Orleans.
DALLAS
DE Chauncey Golston recorded one tackle in Dallas' 30-10 win over the Jets.
DETROIT
TE Sam LaPorta started again and had 5 receptions for 63 yards on 6 targets as the Lions lost 37-31 to Seattle in overtime.
LB Jack Campbell had six tackles.
OL Matt Nelson saw a lot of action at right tackle in place of the injured Taylor Decker.
GREEN BAY
ILB Kristian Welch did not see action.
OLB Lukas Van Ness had two tackles in Green Bay's loss to Atlanta.
LOS ANGELES (RAMS)
OT Alaric Jackson started for the Rams in their 30-23 loss to the 49ers.
OLB Zach VanValkenburg did not play.
MINNESOTA
TE T.J. Hockenson -- see above.
NEW ORLEANS
DL Jack Heflin did not see action.
NEW YORK (GIANTS)
S Dane Belton did not record any stats in the Giants' 31-28 comeback win over the Cardinals.
LS Casey Kreiter saw action in the Giants' 40-0 loss.
SEATTLE
TE Noah Fant started and had 56 yards receiving in Seattle's 37-31 win over Detroit.
SAN FRANCISCO
TE George Kittle started and had 3 receptions for 30 yards in the 49ers' 30-23 win over the Rams.
TAMPA BAY
S Kaevon Merriweather did not play.
OL Tristan Wirfs started and played in the Bucs' 27-17 win over the Bears. The Buccaneers allowed zero sacks in the game.
OLB Anthony Nelson did not play.
AFC
BALTIMORE
C Tyler Linderbaum did not play in the Ravens' 27-24 win over the Bengals in Week 2. He missed the game while recovering from an ankle injury.
S Geno Stone started and had an excellent game: nine tackles and an interception.
BUFFALO
DE A.J. Epenesa did not start, but had a pass deflection in Buffalo's 38-10 win over the Raiders.
LB Christian Kirksey did not play.
S Micah Hyde started and had 5 tackles in the Bills' loss, but left the game early with a hamstring injury. He's listed as "day-to-day."
DENVER
LB Josey Jewell started and had 9 tackles and a pass deflection in the Denver's 35-33 loss to Washington.
CB Riley Moss did not play.
LB Ben Niemann did not play.
JACKSONVILLE
QB C.J. Beathard did not play.
OL Coy Cronk did not play.
OL Brandon Scherff played in the Jaguars' 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.
LOS ANGELES (CHARGERS)
CB Matt Hankins did not play.
ILB Nick Niemann started and had 9 tackles in the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Titans.
NEW ENGLAND
OL James Ferentz did not play.
OL Riley Reiff did not play.
PITTSBURGH
OL James Daniels played in the Steelers' 26-22 win over the Browns.
CB Desmond King did not play.
TENNESSEE
S Amani Hooker did not play while recovering from a concussion.