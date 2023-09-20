Let's run down all the performances.

Week 2 of the NFL season featured more standout days for Iowa players in the NFL.

The first touchdown:

The Vikings came up short again in Week 2, but not for lack of production from T.J. Hockenson . Hockenson carried the banner for TE U proudly in Week 2, with 7 receptions for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The second touchdown:

ATLANTA

TE Parker Hesse did not play in Atlanta's Week 2 win over Green Bay.





CAROLINA

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette played and returned two punts for 15 yards for the Panthers, who lost 20-17 to New Orleans.





DALLAS

DE Chauncey Golston recorded one tackle in Dallas' 30-10 win over the Jets.





DETROIT

TE Sam LaPorta started again and had 5 receptions for 63 yards on 6 targets as the Lions lost 37-31 to Seattle in overtime.

LB Jack Campbell had six tackles.

OL Matt Nelson saw a lot of action at right tackle in place of the injured Taylor Decker.





GREEN BAY

ILB Kristian Welch did not see action.

OLB Lukas Van Ness had two tackles in Green Bay's loss to Atlanta.





LOS ANGELES (RAMS)

OT Alaric Jackson started for the Rams in their 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

OLB Zach VanValkenburg did not play.





MINNESOTA

TE T.J. Hockenson -- see above.





NEW ORLEANS

DL Jack Heflin did not see action.





NEW YORK (GIANTS)

S Dane Belton did not record any stats in the Giants' 31-28 comeback win over the Cardinals.

LS Casey Kreiter saw action in the Giants' 40-0 loss.





SEATTLE

TE Noah Fant started and had 56 yards receiving in Seattle's 37-31 win over Detroit.





SAN FRANCISCO

TE George Kittle started and had 3 receptions for 30 yards in the 49ers' 30-23 win over the Rams.





TAMPA BAY

S Kaevon Merriweather did not play.

OL Tristan Wirfs started and played in the Bucs' 27-17 win over the Bears. The Buccaneers allowed zero sacks in the game.

OLB Anthony Nelson did not play.