Iowa Media Day Interviews: Offensive Staff and Players

Tim Lester speaks to the media.
Tim Lester speaks to the media. (Adam Jacobi)
Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.

With a series of interviews from Iowa's media day, we've put them all together for your easy access. Hear from Tim Lester, George Barnett, Cade McNamara, Jon Budmayr and others.

Tim Lester

Tim Lester shares how the install of Iowa's offense has gone, what Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan have done that has impressed him, he discusses tempo of the Hawkeye offense, and more.

George Barnett

George Barnett discusses offensive line depth, who will start at left guard, his appreciation for the senior class, and more.

Sign up by clicking the image!
Jon Budmayr

Jon Budmayr shares how he was ultimately chosen for the receiver coach role, who has stood out to him in camp thus far, his approach to recruiting, and more.

Ladell Betts

Ladell Betts talks running back depth, the individual strengths, and more.

Cade McNamara 

Cade McNamara details Iowa's new offense, shares what he believes added technology will do for the game, who he's been impressed by in camp and more.

Brendan Sullivan

Brendan Sullivan on camp thus far, building connections with his teammates, competing for the quarterback position and more.

