With a series of interviews from Iowa's media day, we've put them all together for your easy access. Hear from Tim Lester, George Barnett, Cade McNamara, Jon Budmayr and others.

Tim Lester

Tim Lester shares how the install of Iowa's offense has gone, what Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan have done that has impressed him, he discusses tempo of the Hawkeye offense, and more.

George Barnett

George Barnett discusses offensive line depth, who will start at left guard, his appreciation for the senior class, and more.

Jon Budmayr

Jon Budmayr shares how he was ultimately chosen for the receiver coach role, who has stood out to him in camp thus far, his approach to recruiting, and more.

Ladell Betts

Ladell Betts talks running back depth, the individual strengths, and more.

Cade McNamara

Cade McNamara details Iowa's new offense, shares what he believes added technology will do for the game, who he's been impressed by in camp and more.

Brendan Sullivan

