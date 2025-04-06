Transfer Portal Target Breakdown: Duke Brennan

Iowa is currently involved in the early stages of Duke Brennan's transfer portal recruitment. A highly sought-after, rim-protecting big, Brennan has heard from a host of other programs across the country since entering the portal.

In Transfer Portal Target Breakdown, we'll recap Brennan's basketball experience, describe what his fit would be in Iowa City, share who the biggest competition is for his services out of the portal and more.

