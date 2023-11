Yesterday, the Big Ten awarded All-Big Ten recognition (and individual awards) to the league's standout defensive and special teams players. Given that Iowa has one of the top defenses in the nation, it came as no surprise that that Iowa had several players honored by Big Ten coaches and media.

Today, the Big Ten awarded All-Big Ten recognition (and individual awards) to players on the offensive side of the ball. Given that Iowa has arguably the worst offense in the entire nation, it also came as no surprise that very few Iowa players on that side of the ball received significant honors from the Big Ten coaches and media.

What recognition there was primarily went to offensive linemen. Connor Colby was named third-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Nick DeJong and Logan Jones additionally received third-team recognition by Big Ten coaches.