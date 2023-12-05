Iowa Quarterback Joe Labas Enters Transfer Portal
Labas saw snaps in just one game with the Hawkeyes, starting in Iowa's 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl last season. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in the game. He also ran the ball four times for 11 yards.
Following Iowa's 2023 spring game, it was clear that Cade McNamara was set to the be the starter at QB, but the No. 2 spot was there for the taking between Labas and Deacon Hill.
"We're just going to go out there and do what we do and see what happens," Labas said at the time. "We kind of lean on each other [to improve]. I definitely helped him a lot when he first came here, and he had a lot to learn. We work together."
In 2023, he started the year as the third-string quarterback behind Cade McNamara and Deacon Hill. As the year progressed and McNamara went down with a season-ending knee injury, Labas was promoted to second-string, behind Hill. Later in the season, true freshman Marco Lainez received reps with the twos in pregame warmups, once again delegating Labas to the third-string spot.
Labas chose Iowa out of Brecksville Broadview Heights High School in Ohio as a member of the class of 2021. Iowa was his only Power 5 offer, as his other offers came from Bowling Green, Ball State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, and Toledo.
This is the second consecutive year an Iowa scholarship quarterback has entered the transfer portal. Both Alex Padilla and Carson May entered the portal last season.
Labas' departure means that Deacon Hill and Marco Lainez are the only healthy scholarship quarterbacks on the Iowa roster for the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee on January 1, 2024 (12 PM CT, ABC).
