Labas saw snaps in just one game with the Hawkeyes, starting in Iowa's 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl last season. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in the game. He also ran the ball four times for 11 yards.

Following Iowa's 2023 spring game, it was clear that Cade McNamara was set to the be the starter at QB, but the No. 2 spot was there for the taking between Labas and Deacon Hill.

"We're just going to go out there and do what we do and see what happens," Labas said at the time. "We kind of lean on each other [to improve]. I definitely helped him a lot when he first came here, and he had a lot to learn. We work together."