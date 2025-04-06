Iowa's Top 3 Transfer Portal Targets

Over the last week, the Iowa men's basketball roster has been filled with Drake transfers that have followed Ben McCollum to Iowa City. Along with retaining Cooper Koch, the Hawkeyes have officially signed the likes of Bennett Stirtz, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Isaia Howard and Tavion Banks.

Though Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Champions posted an overall record of 31-4 and just one loss to high-major competition, turning the successes of the Bulldogs' year at Drake won't easily come in the Big Ten without more talent. In addition to Honor Huff, who was recently reported to be in line to Zoom with the Iowa staff, the Hawkeyes have hosted another visitor and appears to be in competition with other Big Ten school to land a portal guard.

Let's take a look at each target and the factors going into their respective recruitments.