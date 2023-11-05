Iowa Soccer Wins 2023 Big Ten Tournament
In the spring of 2021, Iowa soccer slipped into the Big Ten Tournament on a technicality. Due to the COVID-shortened regular season, the Big Ten allowed every team to make the postseason conference tournament. So Iowa was able to play in the conference tournament that season despite just two wins during the conference season. What most assumed would be a ceremonial honor turned into a magical run as the Hawkeyes upset the likes of Penn State and Wisconsin to claim the Big Ten Tournament title.
This fall, the Hawkeyes earned their place in the Big Ten Tournament, albeit by the slimmest of margins -- they needed help on the final day of the regular season to claim the last spot in the bracket. A week after losing 3-0 to top-seeded Michigan State in the regular season, the Hawkeyes bounced back to upset the Spartans 2-1 in the first round of the tournament.
After a 1-0 win over Penn State set up a championship game match against Wisconsin, the parallels to that 2021 run became too apparent to ignore. The only thing standing between the Hawks and another Cinderella run to the NCAA Tournament was Sunday's match and, once again, the Hawkeyes showed that they were not going to be denied.
Wisconsin controlled the game early, but the Hawks were able to withstand the early pressure. Around the 15-minute mark, Iowa started to establish itself in the game and tilt the field in the other direction.
In the 18th minute, a loose ball in the box was sent up in the air towards the far post. 7th-year senior Josie Durr hustled after the ball and put herself between the Badger defender and the ball. The Wisconsin defender couldn't slow up and barreled through Durr, giving the Hawkeyes a penalty shot and a chance to take an early lead.
Durr immediately took the ball and stepped up to the spot, placed the ball calmly, and slotted a shot into the back of the net to put the Hawkeye up 1-0.
The Hawkeyes were exactly where they wanted to be, a goal up and able to rely on their stout defense, but the Badgers quickly began to push for an equalizer. A stray ball into the box a few moments later came off a Hawkeye defender's head and into her arm and was initially ruled a penalty kick for the Badgers.
It looked like a tie game may be only seconds away, but the officiating crew instead decided to take a second look at the play, and after review, determined that there was no handball and no penalty against Iowa. The Hawks escaped a close call and were able to reclaim possession and see out the first half without issue.
Wisconsin again came out pressing to start the second half and it took the Hawkeyes the first 15 minutes or so of the half to find their footing. Iowa continued to hold firm, muddying the midfield and forcing Wisconsin to play the ball long.
When there were 50/50 balls in the midfield the Hawks pounced, securing possession with crunching tackles and physical play. The game began to get a bit chippy as the Badgers grew frustrated at their deficit and being worn out by the physical Hawkeye defense.
In the final quarter of the game, the Hawkeyes controlled the ball for extended periods of time, winding down the clock, and seeing out their improbable run to a conference title. Wisconsin put together a few last-ditch efforts, but never truly threatened for an equalizer.
Instead, the Hawkeyes became conference tournament champions for the second time in program history.
At just 3-4-3 in conference, it wasn't a foregone conclusion that this Hawkeye group would even qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, let alone the NCAA Tournament. Iowa didn't have a win over a ranked opponent during the regular season and, by their own admission, felt they left points on the table during conference play. Still, once the postseason started, the team knew they had an opportunity to chart their own path.
This group's leaders were young contributors during the team's 2021 Cinderella run and their experience then proved invaluable during this season's most important games. Goalkeeper Macy Enneking used 2021's tournament as her coming out party, putting together a tremendous performance that set her on the path toward becoming one of the Hawkeye greats. She has amassed 25 victories in her career (4th in Iowa history) and 21 career clean sheets (3rd all-time at Iowa).
Defender Samantha Cary missed the championship game in 2021 after receiving a red card in the 2021 semifinal match against Penn State but made sure she was available for this year's run, anchoring a Hawkeye team that led the conference in shutouts. She was an All-Big Ten team selection during the regular season and, along with fellow upperclassman Maggie Johnston, mentored and supported two freshman centerbacks.
The Hawks earned a slew of well-deserved tournament honors after becoming the highest seed ever to win the Big Ten Tournament. Enneking, Cary, and Kelli McGroarty were each named to the All-Tournament team, with Samantha Cary named the Defensive Player of the Tournament.
The Hawkeyes will have a little time to celebrate this big win before turning their focus to the NCAA Tournament. After Sunday's games, Iowa's RPI ranking has moved up to 30th and the BTN broadcasters during the championship game expected Iowa to host one, if not two, games to start the tournament.
A trio of ranked wins in as many games, combined with a conference championship, makes the Hawkeyes one of the hottest teams in the country. Iowa presents an interesting case for the selection committee -- the Hawkeyes were, at best, a bubble team prior to the Big Ten Tournament and will now be an automatic bid and a team that no one will want to see standing on the other side of the pitch.
The full NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced Monday afternoon at 3:00 PM CT on NCAA.com.