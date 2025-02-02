Premium content
Jacob Wallace Talks Commitment: "It's the Best Fit for Me"
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
On Sunday afternoon, Iowa added the commitment of Jacob Wallace, a 2025 two-star cornerback out of Dematha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. The 5'11", 175-pound DB officially visited Iowa City over the weekend, and premium subscribers knew to be ready for a commitment.

Wallace sat down with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss what went into his decision, his official visit on campus, how quickly his recruitment with Iowa progressed and more.

