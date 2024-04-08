The question was not if the showdown between Iowa and South Carolina in the national championship game on Sunday would set a new TV viewership record for women's basketball, but rather how big the viewership numbers would be. The answer? Very, very, very big.

The game smashed existing viewership record, with a currently reported total of 18.7 million viewers (the number is likely to tick up as final ratings information comes in). The game peaked with an astonishing 24 million viewers. How big is that number? To put it into context: * It's the largest viewership for any basketball game (college or pro, men or women) since the Virginia-Texas Tech national championship game in 2019 * It's the largest viewership for a non-football or Olympics telecast since 2019 * It's the second-largest non-Olympics women's sporting event after the 2015 Women's World Cup final These are spectacular numbers, particularly in the current era of cord-cutting, hundreds of programming options, and widely-splintered viewing habits. Caitlin Clark was simply must-see TV -- though even the primary source of those massive viewership numbers was wowed by the 18.7 million viewership number.

