Iowa To Play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl
Hello, déjà vu.
In 2021, Iowa went 10-2 in the regular season, won the Big Ten West, and lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. Those Hawkeyes headed to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida as a bowl destination.
In 2023, Iowa went 10-2 in the regular season, won the Big Ten West, and again lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. New season, same results -- and same bowl destination. Iowa is headed back to the Citrus Bowl this season.
Iowa will face a different opponent in the Citrus Bowl this season, though. In 2021, Iowa faced Kentucky (the first of back-to-back bowl games against the Wildcats). This year Iowa is slated to play Tennessee, who went 8-4 in the SEC.
The 2024 Citrus Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium on Monday, January 1, 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 PM CT and ABC will have television coverage.
This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Iowa and Tennessee and second under Kirk Ferentz. Iowa first played Tennessee in the 1982 Peach Bowl, a 28-22 win that was also Hayden Fry's first bowl victory at Iowa. Iowa also lost to Tennessee 23-22 in the 1987 Kickoff Classic. Most recently, Iowa lost to Tennessee 45-28 in the 2015 TaxSlayer Classic.
This game will also be the first-ever head coaching matchup between Kirk Ferentz and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel is 54-20 overall as a head coach and 26-12 in three seasons at Tennessee. He was also the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator on the 2011 Oklahoma team that Iowa played in the Insight Bowl.
Iowa will be making its third trip to the Citrus Bowl and its second trip in the last three seasons. Iowa first played in the game after the 2004 season (when the game was called the Capital One Bowl) and defeated LSU 30-25 in one of the most memorable endings ever for an Iowa game.
Iowa's second appearance in the Citrus Bowl came after the 2021 season, against Kentucky. Iowa lost that game, 20-17.
Tennessee has made five previous trips to the Citrus Bowl, going 4-1 in those appearances. The Vols' only loss came against Penn State in 1994, 31-13. Tennessee has won their last three appearances in the Citrus Bowl, with the most recent being a 45-17 win over Michigan in 2002.
Overall, this will be 36th bowl game appearance and 20th bowl game appearance under Kirk Ferentz. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season, and will be making its 10th consecutive bowl game appearance.
The 2024 Citrus Bowl will be Iowa's 13th* bowl game against an SEC opponent and 11th bowl game against an SEC opponent under Kirk Ferentz. Iowa is 6-6 overall against SEC teams in bowl games and 5-5 under Ferentz.
* This is only counting teams in the SEC at the time of the game. It does not include games against teams that have since joined the SEC (Missouri) or that will be joining the SEC in the future (Texas, Oklahoma).
Tennessee went 8-4 in 2023, losing at Florida, Alabama, and Missouri. The Volunteers also lost at home to Georgia. The Vols finished 41st nationally in scoring offense, averaging 31.5 ppg. Tennessee scored over 30 points in seven games but was held to 20 points or fewer in all four losses.
The Vols finished 17th in total offense (453.5 ypg) and 17th in yards per play (6.6 ypp) as well. Tennessee was 47th nationally in passing offense, averaging 250.9 yards per game through the air. The Vols completed 64.1% of their passes (34th) and threw for 21 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Tennessee was also proficient on the ground, averaging 202.6 yards per game (13th nationally) and scoring 20 rushing touchdowns.
Tennessee ranked 38th in scoring defense, allowing 22.0 ppg. The Vols were also 40th in total defense, allowing 348.7 yards per game, and 30th in yards per play allowed (5.13). Tennessee ranked 25th in rush defense, allowing 113.8 yards per game, and 79th in pass defense, allowing 234.9 yards per game. Opponents completed 67.1% of their passes against the Vols and threw for 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Senior QB Joe Milton, who began his career at Michigan, had a strong season, throwing for 2813 passing yards on a 64.7% completion rate, while throwing 20 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He was also a threat with his legs, adding 299 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Jaylen Wright led Tennessee in rushing with 1013 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Tennessee spread the ball around in the passing game -- 10 players had at least 13 receptions and 140+ receiving yards this season. Milton's top target was Squirrel White, who led the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (764). Ramel Keyton led the team in touchdowns (6) and had 32 receptions for 591 yards.
LB Elijah Herring led the Vols in tackles with 76. DL James Pearce, Jr. led the team with 8.5 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss. Defensive backs Kamal Hadden and Jaylen McCullough led the team with three interceptions apiece, though as a team the Volunteers forced only 10 interceptions. Tennessee forced 15 total turnovers this season.
We'll have much more on the 2024 Citrus Bowl between Iowa and Tennessee over the next few weeks.