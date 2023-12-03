Hello, déjà vu. In 2021, Iowa went 10-2 in the regular season, won the Big Ten West, and lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. Those Hawkeyes headed to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida as a bowl destination. In 2023, Iowa went 10-2 in the regular season, won the Big Ten West, and again lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. New season, same results -- and same bowl destination. Iowa is headed back to the Citrus Bowl this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCL8J2QnvCdkK0mIzM5O/CdkKwg8J2QhvCdkJ7wnZCtIPCdkILw nZCh8J2QnvCdkJ7wnZCz8J2QsiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3 a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Wb2xfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZvbF9G b290YmFsbDwvYT4gd2lsbCBtZWV0IGluIHRoZSAyMDI0IENoZWV6LUl0IENp dHJ1cyBCb3dsISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQ2l0cnVzQm93bD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0NpdHJ1c0Jvd2w8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn46f77iPOiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vNzhNa0plc1JhcCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzc4TWtKZXNS YXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9acjljek9mU3FkIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vWnI5Y3pPZlNxZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGVlei1J dCBDaXRydXMgQm93bCAoQENpdHJ1c0Jvd2wpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2l0cnVzQm93bC9zdGF0dXMvMTczMTQwNTU0NTQ0NDE4 NDI1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Iowa will face a different opponent in the Citrus Bowl this season, though. In 2021, Iowa faced Kentucky (the first of back-to-back bowl games against the Wildcats). This year Iowa is slated to play Tennessee, who went 8-4 in the SEC. The 2024 Citrus Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium on Monday, January 1, 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 PM CT and ABC will have television coverage. This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Iowa and Tennessee and second under Kirk Ferentz. Iowa first played Tennessee in the 1982 Peach Bowl, a 28-22 win that was also Hayden Fry's first bowl victory at Iowa. Iowa also lost to Tennessee 23-22 in the 1987 Kickoff Classic. Most recently, Iowa lost to Tennessee 45-28 in the 2015 TaxSlayer Classic. This game will also be the first-ever head coaching matchup between Kirk Ferentz and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. Heupel is 54-20 overall as a head coach and 26-12 in three seasons at Tennessee. He was also the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator on the 2011 Oklahoma team that Iowa played in the Insight Bowl. Iowa will be making its third trip to the Citrus Bowl and its second trip in the last three seasons. Iowa first played in the game after the 2004 season (when the game was called the Capital One Bowl) and defeated LSU 30-25 in one of the most memorable endings ever for an Iowa game.

Iowa's second appearance in the Citrus Bowl came after the 2021 season, against Kentucky. Iowa lost that game, 20-17. Tennessee has made five previous trips to the Citrus Bowl, going 4-1 in those appearances. The Vols' only loss came against Penn State in 1994, 31-13. Tennessee has won their last three appearances in the Citrus Bowl, with the most recent being a 45-17 win over Michigan in 2002. Overall, this will be 36th bowl game appearance and 20th bowl game appearance under Kirk Ferentz. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season, and will be making its 10th consecutive bowl game appearance. The 2024 Citrus Bowl will be Iowa's 13th* bowl game against an SEC opponent and 11th bowl game against an SEC opponent under Kirk Ferentz. Iowa is 6-6 overall against SEC teams in bowl games and 5-5 under Ferentz. * This is only counting teams in the SEC at the time of the game. It does not include games against teams that have since joined the SEC (Missouri) or that will be joining the SEC in the future (Texas, Oklahoma).