Olympic Spotlight: Kenlin Returns as GymHawks Best #25 Nebraska

(Photo by @IowaGymnastics (Hawkeye Sports))

The return of an All-American, multiple top-10 marks, and a strong conclusion to a perfect regular season highlighted Iowa's Olympic sports efforts last week. Add in our first glimpse at spring sports and we've got a stacked slate to cover. Let's jump right in.

Olympic Spotlight: Gymnastics

Iowa gymnastics picked up a ranked win last weekend, breaking the 196-point barrier for the first time in a 196.350-195.700 win over #25 Nebraska. Aurelie Tran, fresh off her second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, picked up another all-around title, scoring 39.325 as she continued her revelatory debut season. Iowa added event titles from Karina Munoz on vault and four Hawks who tied for the title on beam. Munoz set a career-high on vault while four Hawkeyes, including Adeline Kenlin in her first appearance this season, posted 9.925s on beam. Kenlin, a former NCAA Championship qualifier and All-American on the beam provided a huge spark for the Hawkeyes and the energy was palpable throughout the meet.

Avery Chambers and Cassie Lee added career-highs of their own, with Chambers posting a 9.875 on vault and Lee matching the score on beam.

Friday's victory gives first-year head coach Jen Llewellyn her first conference victory and the Hawkeyes their best score of the season. The team also has to be confident about its future prospects. With Kenlin and JerQuavia Henderson returning to the lineup, the overachieving freshmen can continue their growth without the pressure of carrying the team. Tran is already proving she belongs on the college stage, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in the All-Around and 25th nationally. Kenlin is already ranked second in the Big Ten on beam (23rd nationally), and the Hawkeyes are ranked 16th nationally on vault. The talent is evident for the Hawkeyes and it has to be satisfying for them to see it come together and produce a win over a border rival. The GymHawks will look to keep the momentum rolling as they host Rutgers next Sunday (2:00, BTN+).

Wrestling

The Iowa women's wrestling team closed out their regular season with five individual titles at the Grand View Open last seeking, capping off an extraordinary 2024-25 campaign. Hawkeyes Rianne Murphy, Ava Bayless, Reese Larramendy, Naomi Simon, and Katja Osteen each won individual titles at the event. Murphy pinned her first three opponents to earn a spot in the finals and then shut out her opponent to take home the title at 103. At 110, Bayless dominated, earning two tech falls and pinning her third opponent to reach the finals and bested fellow Hawkeye Valarie Solorio 7-0.

Larramendy topped Iowa teammate Ella Schmidt in the 145 semifinals before clinching the title with a 10-5 win. Simon was a force at 180, pinning two opponents and earning tech falls over two others en route to a title and Osteen was solid as well, pinning two opponents before beating teammate Alivia White to earn her title. The Hawkeyes were all over the championship matches at the event, often facing off against each other as they overpowered the competition. It's been a historic regular season for the group, which can now turn its focus toward postseason competition. The expectation will be no less than perfection, which is probably unfair to the group, but this team has the talent to put on a show at the national level. They'll begin their postseason run on February 22nd at the NCWWC Region VII Championships.



Track and Field

The Hawkeye track and field squad traveled to both Missouri and Notre Dame last weekend, winning multiple events and setting more top-10 marks as the group's strong season continued. Annie Wirth was a standout for the Hawks on day one, finishing first in the pentathlon with a 3,890 point mark that ranks 6th all-time at Iowa. Wirth won the high jump event with a 1.78m leap en route to a personal-best campaign. The Hawkeyes also picked up wins from Pauline Bikembo in the women's long jump, Emmanuel Njoku in the men's long jump, and Ryan Johnson in the men's weight throw.

Day 2 added two more wins for the Hawkeyes and multiple top-10 marks. Allie Bookin-Nosbisch continued her stellar Hawkeye career, finishing first among collegiate competitors in the women's 800m in 2:03.79. Bookin-Nosbisch then teamed up with Gabby Cortez, Arianna Williams, and Jaiden Itson to bring home the 4x400m relay title in 3:44.57. The Hawkeye men's 4x400m team joined the party with a win of their own. Terrick Johnson, Zidane Brown, James Finnegan, and Josh Pugh finished in 3:09.38 to win gold. Johnson also ran the 9th-fastest 800m in school history in 1:49.03 at the event. The Hawks piled up the field event wins as well, with Abraham Vogelsang taking home gold in the men's heptathlon with a 5,882 point mark that is 3rd all-time at Iowa. Vogelsang finished first in the 60m hurdles and pole vault en route to the win. His score is second in the country so far this season. It's a common refrain for this team, but Hawkeye track and field continues to produce results across the board. They're racking up wins on the track and in the field, seeing successes from both veterans and newcomers alike. The group continues to build momentum as they prepare for the Big Ten and NCAA Indoor Championships and seeing the constant string of personal bests and top-10 marks is a great sign that the plan is working. The team will be on the road again next week as they head to Albuquerque and Ames for their next events.

Swimming and Diving

Hawkeye swimming and diving split a pair of meets last weekend, falling 2230130 to Nebraska and beating Rutgers 182.50-170.50. Iowa's lone win on the day came from Olivia Swalley, who took first in the 400 IM (4:11.87). Leslie Wendel posted a career-best time in the 100m butterfly, finishing in 56.89 and Olivia Assay finished in a personal-best 57.11 in the same event. Josie Hood added a career-best swim in the 200m free, finishing in 1:51.59 in a solid day for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa will take part in the Big Ten Championships on February 19th in Columbus.

Golf