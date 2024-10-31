Iowa vs. Wisconsin Visitors Highlighted by Out-of-State Talent

in other news
Iowa Secondary Still Chasing the Best Version of Itself
Iowa's secondary put the clamps on Northwestern in Saturday's return to form, but its appetite for improvement remains.
Olympic Spotlight: Field Hockey Upsets #3 Ohio State
Iowa field hockey picked up a huge upset win against #3 Ohio State on Sunday
Sullivan Grateful for Success, Remains Focused on Future
Brendan Sullivan is now Iowa's QB. Though he's excited, he knows he can't rest on his laurels.
WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership
Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"
Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.
in other news
Iowa Secondary Still Chasing the Best Version of Itself
Iowa's secondary put the clamps on Northwestern in Saturday's return to form, but its appetite for improvement remains.
Olympic Spotlight: Field Hockey Upsets #3 Ohio State
Iowa field hockey picked up a huge upset win against #3 Ohio State on Sunday
Sullivan Grateful for Success, Remains Focused on Future
Brendan Sullivan is now Iowa's QB. Though he's excited, he knows he can't rest on his laurels.
Iowa will host several 2026 targets this weekend for their matchup with Wisconsin. Expect the Hawkeyes offer list to grow on Saturday, as the staff will host a barrage of recruits that have yet to pick one up from Iowa.
Let's take a look at what prospects will be in Kinnick, who is on offer watch and more.
- SDE
- TE
- ILB
- OLB
- OT
- WR
- CB
- DT
- PRO
- DT