Iowa Secondary Still Chasing the Best Version of Itself

Iowa Secondary Still Chasing the Best Version of Itself

Iowa's secondary put the clamps on Northwestern in Saturday's return to form, but its appetite for improvement remains.

 • Adam Jacobi
Olympic Spotlight: Field Hockey Upsets #3 Ohio State

Olympic Spotlight: Field Hockey Upsets #3 Ohio State

Iowa field hockey picked up a huge upset win against #3 Ohio State on Sunday

 • Eric Ruttenberg
Sullivan Grateful for Success, Remains Focused on Future

Sullivan Grateful for Success, Remains Focused on Future

Brendan Sullivan is now Iowa's QB. Though he's excited, he knows he can't rest on his laurels.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"

WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"

Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.

Video content
 • Adam Jacobi

Published Oct 31, 2024
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Visitors Highlighted by Out-of-State Talent
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
@eliotclough

Iowa will host several 2026 targets this weekend for their matchup with Wisconsin. Expect the Hawkeyes offer list to grow on Saturday, as the staff will host a barrage of recruits that have yet to pick one up from Iowa.

Let's take a look at what prospects will be in Kinnick, who is on offer watch and more.

