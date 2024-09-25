No Caitlin Clark? No problem -- at least when it comes to season tickets for Iowa women's basketball for the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, The Iowa athletic department announced that season tickets for the upcoming season were sold out, a little over a month before the new season tips off in an exhibition against Missouri Western (Wednesday, October 30).

This season ticket sellout is the second consecutive sellout for Iowa women's basketball; the university announced a sellout of its allotment of season tickets for women's basketball in August last year. The Iowa women's basketball programs is in the midst of a record-breaking run of success; the Hawkeyes have won three consecutive Big Ten Tournament championships and appeared in back-to-back NCAA Championship games. Of course, the primary architects of that success -- head coach Lisa Bluder, superstar Caitlin Clark, and super-seniors Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall -- have departed; the Hawkeye team of 2024-25 will not resemble the team that captivated Iowa fans (and the college basketball world) over the last few seasons. Last year's season ticket sellout came as little surprise; it was an expected outcome after the meteoric rise of Clark and the Iowa team during their run to the 2022-23 national championship game. The Hawkeyes had produced huge attendance numbers and record-shattering TV audiences during that run and it was clear that the final ride of Clark and that Iowa team would be a must-see affair in 2023-24.

This year's sellout was less of a sure thing, since it comes with the Hawkeye program in a transformational phase and with the once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon that was Caitlin Clark off to the WNBA. Indeed, the announcement acts as an emphatic early victory for new head coach Jan Jensen and her new-look Hawkeye team, led by returning weapons Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter, transfer star Lucy Olsen, and a host of new faces. This season's sellout also makes a strong statement for the power of the Iowa women's basketball brand, even without such prominent figures involved. That brand was strong before Clark ever donned a Hawkeye jersey -- Iowa ranked in the top 10 in national attendance in 2019, before Clark began her Iowa career -- and it remains strong even after she obliterated the NCAA's record books and went pro.

