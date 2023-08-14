Iowa WBB Season Tickets Are Sold Out for 2023-24
Demand to see Caitlin Clark and the 2023-24 Iowa Hawkeyes is sky-high and it's led to a new milestone for the women's basketball program. For the first time ever, Iowa women's basketball season tickets are officially sold out.
That is, for all intents and purposes, a full-season sellout of all inventory. According to a statement by the Iowa athletic department, "there are no plans for single game ticket releases. Fans who placed deposits but did not receive season tickets may be provided single game opportunities if we receive returned tickets or have unused internal inventory."
This sellout news comes in the middle of August, almost three months before the 2023-24 season will officially tip off -- and just a month after tickets went on sale. This is the first time that Iowa women's basketball has ever sold out season tickets for Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Prior to the upcoming season, Iowa had sold out three regular season games in program history, most recently the 2022-23 regular season finale against Indiana — a game fans may remember for a certain shot:
Iowa has also sold out multiple NCAA Tournament opening round games in recent seasons, and this news comes on the heels of the program's most ambitious attendance play yet -- the "Crossover at Kinnick" exhibition game against DePaul on the field at Kinnick Stadium.
That event is set for Sunday, October 15 at 3 PM CT and will be broadcast on BTN+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network. Iowa will attempt to break the NCAA women's basketball single-game attendance record of 29,619 (currently held by the UConn-Oklahoma National Championship Game at the Alamodome in San Antonio in 2002) in that contest.
The Hawkeyes finished off a successful European tour yesterday, winning all three games by an average of over 60 points per game. Iowa, led by consensus National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, returns multiple starters from a team that went 31-7 last season and advanced to the NCAA Championship Game for the first time ever.