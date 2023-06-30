Iowa fans will finally be able to move forward with season ticket purchases for men's basketball and women's basketball for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Iowa athletic department paused sales for women's basketball season tickets in April after receiving 6,700 new season ticket requests. On Friday, Iowa announced plans to resume season ticket sales, and provided updated pricing information.

Women's basketball season tickets will be priced at $195 (adults), $160 (faculty/staff and senior citizens), and $75 (under-18) for new customers. The tickets will be priced at $175 (adults), $140 (faculty/staff and senior citizens) and $60 (under-18) for renewal customers.

The new prices represent increases from last year's season ticket prices of $125, $90, and $30, respectively. Current ticket holders can renew their tickets beginning today; season ticket deposit holders will be contacted by a UI Ticketing representative in order of priority, beginning on Monday, July 10. Due to high demand, season ticket holders should expect little opportunity to change seat locations.

Men's basketball season tickets will be priced between $325-$375 (plus per-seat contribution) depending on location for members of the general public and between $280-$320 (plus 50% off per-seat contribution) for faculty/staff members. Current ticket holders can also renew their tickets beginning today; season ticket deposit holders will be contacted by a UI Ticketing representative in order of priority, beginning on Monday, July 10.