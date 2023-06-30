Iowa Sets Details for Men's, Women's Basketball Season Tickets
Iowa fans will finally be able to move forward with season ticket purchases for men's basketball and women's basketball for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Iowa athletic department paused sales for women's basketball season tickets in April after receiving 6,700 new season ticket requests. On Friday, Iowa announced plans to resume season ticket sales, and provided updated pricing information.
Women's basketball season tickets will be priced at $195 (adults), $160 (faculty/staff and senior citizens), and $75 (under-18) for new customers. The tickets will be priced at $175 (adults), $140 (faculty/staff and senior citizens) and $60 (under-18) for renewal customers.
The new prices represent increases from last year's season ticket prices of $125, $90, and $30, respectively. Current ticket holders can renew their tickets beginning today; season ticket deposit holders will be contacted by a UI Ticketing representative in order of priority, beginning on Monday, July 10. Due to high demand, season ticket holders should expect little opportunity to change seat locations.
Men's basketball season tickets will be priced between $325-$375 (plus per-seat contribution) depending on location for members of the general public and between $280-$320 (plus 50% off per-seat contribution) for faculty/staff members. Current ticket holders can also renew their tickets beginning today; season ticket deposit holders will be contacted by a UI Ticketing representative in order of priority, beginning on Monday, July 10.
Demand for Iowa women's basketball tickets has skyrocketed, thanks to the presence of National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the unprecedented levels of success she has helped guide the Hawkeye program to in recent seasons. Iowa sold approximately 6,500 season tickets a year ago, set a Big Ten Conference home attendance record while averaging over 11,000 fans per home game, and ranked behind only South Carolina nationally in attendance figures.
Clark and the Hawkeyes were a big draw on the road and on neutral courts as well, setting attendance records for multiple road opponents and helping draw massive sellout crowds to the NCAA Tournament in March. Over 13,000 tickets sold in under 90 minutes for Iowa's non-conference game against Cleveland State at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa in December.
Additional information on possible season ticket or single-game sales (as well as student ticket sales) will be made available at a later date, once current season ticket holders and potential new season ticket-buyers have had an opportunity to renew/purchase tickets.
Even at the increased price point, season tickets to Iowa women's basketball remain a bargain -- around $10 per game for adults. That's still quite a deal to watch the most exciting player in college basketball showcase her sensational skills on the basketball court.